Alternative rock veteran Perry Farrell has announced a new song “MEND” with his Kind Heaven Orchestra project.

After nearly 40 years playing with Jane’s Addiciton and Pornos for Pyros, Farrell formed the Kind Heaven Orchestra with his wife and collaborator Etty Lau Farrell for the 2019 album Kind Heaven. The band was set to embark on a 2020 tour complete with a nine-piece band that was canceled due to COVID, but the legendary frontman made use of the time off to gather some of his musical peers for a new single due out on May 21st.

“MEND” was written by Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, who also plays on the track alongside Elliot Easton of The Cars and David Bryan of Bon Jovi. According to a press release, the song tackles the grief of watching a friend fall apart. ”I want to be with her again in lovers clouds, my head surrounded. That’s the only way , I must see her again so my broken heart can mend”, Farrell sings on the track.

The new single follows the release of Farrell’s compilation boxset THE GLITZ: THE GLAMOR which surfaced back in January. Last year, Farrell reunited with both Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros for a pair of quarantine performances as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 live stream.

