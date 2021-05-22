Menu
Pet Shop Boys Unveil New Single “Cricket wife”: Stream

It comes with their new book Annually 2021

Pet Shop Boys, photo by Pelle Crépin
May 22, 2021 | 12:34pm ET

Pet Shop Boys have shared a new single called “Cricket wife”. It’s part of a special two-track CD single accompanying the publication of Annually 2021, the latest edition of their yearly hardback book. Stream it below.

Fans are in for a treat with “Cricket wife”. The song clocks in at nearly 10 minutes and sounds rather polished considering it was recorded during lockdown, with members Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe capturing their parts inside their respective homes. Orchestral sounds flood the background alongside classical instrumentation, and atop it all is a new batch of poetic lyrics sung by Tennant.

The second track on the CD single is a lockdown version of the Pet Shop Boys classic “West End girls”, which they debuted last year. As for Annually 2021, it’s a 64-page hardcover book with feature news from the past year, details on how Pet Shop Boys spent their quarantine, exclusive photographs, and fan letters. It also includes a bumper feature called “A year” which they’re describing as “a definitive chronicle of 1986, the year Pet Shop Boys achieved global success, based on Neil’s diary with comments from PSB and archive images.” Check out the artwork for it below.

Last year, Pet Shop Boys had a co-headlining tour with New Order in the works, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, they’ve since rescheduled that tour for the fall of this year. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.

Annually 2021 Artwork:

Annually 2021 by Pet Shop Boys book cover art

