Phish Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The 35-date outing runs from late July through Halloween

Phish 2021 tour dates
Phish, photo by Rene Huemer
May 11, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

You know things are returning to normal when Phish are announcing a tour. Today, the prolific jam band revealed dates for an extensive US outing stretching from late July through Halloween.

Spanning 35 dates in all, the tour includes multi-night stands in Nashville, Atlantic City, Lake Tahoe, and San Francisco, in addition to rare visits to Sacramento and Phoenix. The routing concludes with four nights in Las Vegas at the end of October.

Many of the upcoming dates are rescheduled from 2020 and tickets for those postponed shows will be honored. A limited quantity of tickets for these previously announced shows are available now via Phish’s website.

A ticket request for the newly announced shows launches on Monday, May 17th, before going on sale to the general public on May 21st. You can also find tickets to all of Phish’s upcoming dates here.

During the early part of quarantine, Phish released an album called Sigma Oasis. Frontman Trey Anastasio followed that up in July of 2020 with a solo record titled Lonely Trip.

Phish 2021 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/30 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
07/31 – Alpharettea, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/01 – Alpharettea, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/13 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/14 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/15 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/27 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/28 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/31 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
09/01 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/19 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
10/20 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

