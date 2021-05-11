Phish Announce 2021 Tour Dates

You know things are returning to normal when Phish are announcing a tour. Today, the prolific jam band revealed dates for an extensive US outing stretching from late July through Halloween.

Spanning 35 dates in all, the tour includes multi-night stands in Nashville, Atlantic City, Lake Tahoe, and San Francisco, in addition to rare visits to Sacramento and Phoenix. The routing concludes with four nights in Las Vegas at the end of October.

Many of the upcoming dates are rescheduled from 2020 and tickets for those postponed shows will be honored. A limited quantity of tickets for these previously announced shows are available now via Phish’s website.

A ticket request for the newly announced shows launches on Monday, May 17th, before going on sale to the general public on May 21st. You can also find tickets to all of Phish’s upcoming dates here.

During the early part of quarantine, Phish released an album called Sigma Oasis. Frontman Trey Anastasio followed that up in July of 2020 with a solo record titled Lonely Trip.

Phish 2021 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/30 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

07/31 – Alpharettea, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/01 – Alpharettea, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/13 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/14 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/15 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/27 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/28 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/31 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

09/01 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/19 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

10/20 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena