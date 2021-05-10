A huge crowd turned up at an underground punk show that took place below an overpass in the Cypress Park area of Los Angeles on Saturday night (May 8th), apparently leading police to fire off “less lethal” rounds in an effort to break up the gathering.

Footage of the event shows a massive pit as revelers moshed around a bonfire. It’s unclear how much of the show went off as planned, but it was set to feature local LA punk acts Dead City, Barrage, Wacko, N8NOFACE, Section H8, Clorox Dream, Self Sabotage, and Alpha & Omega, according to Metal Injection.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the LAPD issued a tactical alert when reports of fireworks and packs of people walking on the freeway started to disrupt traffic above Egret Park, where the show was taking place. While police reported a crowd of 100 to 200, video footage shows a gathering that appears closer to roughly 1,000 people.

In a wild scene that looks post-apocalyptic, video posted on social media shows a smattering of people still moshing around the fire as one of the bands is playing, all while cops seem to be firing off “less lethal” rounds (usually bean bags or rubber bullets) into the crowd.

Despite the chaotic scene, the LA Times reported that no one was arrested and that no significant injuries occurred.

Video footage and photographs of the scene before and during the police action can be seen below.

cops opening up the pit the only way they know how (shooting it) pic.twitter.com/hhzfZr5CpN — New York Year Zero (@newyorkyearzero) May 9, 2021