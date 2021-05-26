Menu
Polo G Details New Album Hall of Fame, Shares Snippet of Unreleased Song

Young Chicago rapper's third studio album drops June 11th via Columbia Records

Polo G, photo by Daniel Prakopcyk
May 26, 2021 | 4:42pm ET

Chicago spitter Polo G has set a release date for his third studio album, Hall of Fame, and shared some details about the project through a cinematic announcement video. Slated to drop June 11th via Columbia Records, the 22-year-old rapper envisions the full-length as the next step in his continued level-up.

“My goals for Hall Of Fame was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “Really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before.”

The clip closes out with a soulful preview of the album dedicated to his friend Lil Wooski. On the unreleased track, Polo raps, “Lil Wooski ain’t your average teen/ He see the opps, gon’ bang it out/ He know exactly how to hit they block like this his favorite route.” Check out the snippet in the announcement video below.

Hall of Fame is the follow-up to last year’s The Goat, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Having recently earned his first No. 1 hit with “RAPSTAR” earlier this month, Polo is well-positioned to add a No. 1 album to his list of accomplishments as well.

In addition to “RAPSTAR”, Polo’s recent Lil Wayne collaboration, “GANG GANG”, is slated to appear on the upcoming project. The young MC is set to have a busy festival season, during which he’ll appear at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, while also supporting Megan Thee Stallion during her headlining Summerfest performance.

Hall of Fame Artwork:

