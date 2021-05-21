Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Polo G Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song “GANG GANG”: Stream

Latest single off the Chicago rapper's upcoming album, Hall of Fame, out this June

polo g lil wayne gang gang new song music video stream
Lil Wayne and Polo G, photo by Daniel Prakopcyk
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 10:29am ET

Fresh off his first No. 1 hit, hip-hop “Rockstar” Polo G has recruited Lil Wayne for a new song titled “GANG GANG”. The Angelo Ferraro-produced track arrives alongside an accompanying music video and is set to appear on his upcoming album, Hall of Fame, which is slated to arrive this June.

The song finds Polo celebrating his success while keeping one eye open for haters. “Keep at least two hundred thou’ on me, keep at least like thirty rounds on me,” he raps. “Gucci slides, Versace robes, palm trees, exotic hoes/ Snitchin’, he can’t right his wrongs once he play that writin’ role/ Slime shit, we wipe his nose, feds watchin’, might strike a pose.”

Wayne follows up with a verse in which he shouts out Snoop Dog and Marth Stewart before comparing himself to a pair of legendary college basketball coaches. “I’m like Rick Pitino or John Calipari,” the New Orleans rapper boasts. “I’m leadin’ my team, yeah, right to the finals.” Check out the song below.

Related Video

Like many rappers of his generation, Polo considers Wayne one of his biggest inspirations. “Growing up, I listened to Lil Wayne,” the 22-year-old Chicago native told XXL in 2019. “That was one of my main influences music-wise because of his wordplay and his metaphors.”

Polo G’s prior single, “RAPSTAR”, was his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Both “RAPSTAR” and “GANG GANG” are expected to appear on Hall of Fame, his follow-up to last year’s The Goat.

Latest Stories

perry farrell kind heaven orchestra mend taylor hawkins elliot easton david bryan

Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra Shares New Song "Mend": Stream

May 21, 2021

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH New Song "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Shares New Song “Mammoth” Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

May 21, 2021

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss' Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

May 21, 2021

Florence and the machine call me cruella stream disney

Florence and The Machine Unveil New Song "Call Me Cruella": Stream

May 21, 2021

 

twin shadow self-titled album new song get closer stream

Twin Shadow Announces Self-Titled New Album, Shares "Get Closer": Stream

May 21, 2021

Brooklyn Alternative Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song "Pollen": Stream

May 21, 2021

duran duran future past new album lead single invisible stream

Duran Duran Announce New Album FUTURE PAST, Share Lead Single "INVISIBLE": Stream

May 21, 2021

Mannequin Pussy perfect ep stream track by track

Mannequin Pussy Share Track by Track Breakdown of Perfect EP: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Polo G Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song "GANG GANG": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help