Polo G Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song “GANG GANG”: Stream

Fresh off his first No. 1 hit, hip-hop “Rockstar” Polo G has recruited Lil Wayne for a new song titled “GANG GANG”. The Angelo Ferraro-produced track arrives alongside an accompanying music video and is set to appear on his upcoming album, Hall of Fame, which is slated to arrive this June.

The song finds Polo celebrating his success while keeping one eye open for haters. “Keep at least two hundred thou’ on me, keep at least like thirty rounds on me,” he raps. “Gucci slides, Versace robes, palm trees, exotic hoes/ Snitchin’, he can’t right his wrongs once he play that writin’ role/ Slime shit, we wipe his nose, feds watchin’, might strike a pose.”

Wayne follows up with a verse in which he shouts out Snoop Dog and Marth Stewart before comparing himself to a pair of legendary college basketball coaches. “I’m like Rick Pitino or John Calipari,” the New Orleans rapper boasts. “I’m leadin’ my team, yeah, right to the finals.” Check out the song below.

Like many rappers of his generation, Polo considers Wayne one of his biggest inspirations. “Growing up, I listened to Lil Wayne,” the 22-year-old Chicago native told XXL in 2019. “That was one of my main influences music-wise because of his wordplay and his metaphors.”

Polo G’s prior single, “RAPSTAR”, was his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Both “RAPSTAR” and “GANG GANG” are expected to appear on Hall of Fame, his follow-up to last year’s The Goat.