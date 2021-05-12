Polo & Pan Announce New Album Cyclorama, Share New Single “Ani Kuni”: Stream

French electropop duo Polo & Pan have just announced a new album called Cyclorama. It’s due out June 25th, but you can stream the bouncy lead single “Ani Kuni” right now below.

Cyclorama is the second studio album of Polo & Pan’s career. It follows Caravelle, their breakout debut LP that came out in 2017, as well as their 2020 EP Feel Good. This new record will see Polo & Pan ruminating on life and death across 14 songs. Along the way, they get a little help from their friends and collaborators Channel Tres, Choses, and Antonin.

“Dear fans and friends, we are so proud to announce our new album is about to drop,” the duo said in a statement. “It’s a musical odyssey through the steps of human existence from birth to adulthood to death… and transcendence! After our first journey in space with Caravelle, we can’t wait to take you on a hedonistic excursion through time with Cyclorama.”

“Ani Kuni” makes for one joyful introduction to Polo & Pan’s new album. Piano keys and childlike vocals spin in circles atop the song’s melody while a subtle banjo riff and club-ready bass play in the background. The combination is surprisingly lightweight in practice. It’s paired with a fun and colorful animated music video, too, which uses Yellow Submarine-style artwork to bring the lyrics to life around the world.

Pre-orders for Cyclorama are currently ongoing over at the duo’s website. Take a look at the cover art and tracklist for it after the jump.

Cyclorama Artwork:

Cyclorama Tracklist:

01. Côme

02. Ani Kuni

03. Magic

04. Attrape-rêve

05. Tunnel feat. Channel Tres

06. Requiem

07. Feel Good

08. Melody

09. Oasis

10. Artemis

11. Jiminy

12.Bilboquet (Sirba)

13.Les Jolies Choses

14.Peter Pan feat. Antonin