Portugal. The Man, IAN SWEET, Toledo, and More Added to Protect Live Music Livestream Archive

Also watch performances from Smoothboi Ezra and Old Sea Brigade

May 20, 2021 | 10:45am ET

Last week, Consequence launched our Protect Live Music Livestream Archive, giving readers a way to revisit performances from our relaunch benefit event. Every week will see the on-demand archive updated with more videos from artists who participated in the event, and May 20th brings with it five new clips.

Footage from Portugal. The Man’s performance for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)’s Save Our Stages event was rebroadcast exclusively as part of PLM, as our livestream raised money for the organization. That footage is part of the latest archival package, along with original performances from IAN SWEET, Toledo, Old Sea Brigade, and Smoothboi Ezra.

Access to the archives requires a simple sign up process with your email address. If you already have an account from watching Protect Live Music live, you can use the same login information to access the archives.

Originally broadcast on April 9th-10th, 2021, the original event saw all proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch line benefitting NIVA in their efforts to support independent venues across the country as they recover from the pandemic. Following the livestream, a portion of proceeds continue to go to NIVA — as they always have. You can head to the Consequence Shop to browse the collection, or hit up the virtual merch table on the PLM Archive.

You can also donate to NIVA directly here.

Consequence Launches Protect Live Music Livestream Archive

Make sure to check back every Wednesday over the next two months as we continue rolling out new archival videos from the likes of Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus, Rodrigo y Gabriela, PUP, Lady Lamb, Lucero, Brian Fallon, together PANGEA, Slothrust, Turkuaz, TEKE::TEKE, and more.

