Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and Savages’ Jehnny Beth Unite on “Chase It Down”: Stream

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and Jehnny Beth of Savages have shared “Chase It Down”, a bombastic new song from their upcoming joint album, Utopian Ashes. Watch the accompanying music video below.

The latest installment in the LP’s fictional story of a disintegrating marriage features soaring strings and an emphatic guitar solo by Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes. Fellow Primal Scream bandmates Martin Duffy (piano) and Darrin Mooney (drums) join Beth’s musical partner Johnny Hostile (bass) to fill out the instrumentation. This lineup is featured throughout the album.

Gillespie opens the song by singing, “Time slips away/ Day after day/ And I don’t even love you/ Anymore.” Beth affirms his feelings with lyrics like, “Show me if you really want this love/ We love on and on/ I have never seen this problem solved/ Keep word and move on.”

The monochrome, Thomas James-directed music video depicts the duo painfully acting out their angst as they perform the song. The stylish clip alternates between showing Gillespie and Beth break down individually and confronting each other face-to-face.

“Chase It Down” follows the lead single, “Remember We Were Lovers”, a dreary ballad that set the tone for the collaborative album.

Utopian Ashes is out July 2nd via Third Man Records. It is available for pre-order right now.