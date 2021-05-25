Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Primavera Sound 2022: Lorde, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala Lead Two-Weekend Lineup

Pavement, Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National, Dua Lipa, and Tyler the Creator also featured on massive lineup

Lorde (Kimberly Ross), Gorillaz (David Brendan Hall), The Strokes (Carlo Cavaluzzi) to play Primavera Sound in 2022
Lorde (Kimberly Ross), Gorillaz (David Brendan Hall), The Strokes (Carlo Cavaluzzi) to play Primavera Sound in 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2021 | 9:05am ET

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound has rolled out its 2022 lineup. Having been forced to postpone its two previous editions due to the pandemic, organizers have gone all out by expanding the festival as a two-weekend event taking place in June 2022.

Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Tyler the Creator will perform at both weekends of the festival. Weekend one will also include Pavement, Beck, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and The National, while weekend two will feature the return of Lorde (!), plus Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Other acts scheduled to play one or both weekends of Primavera Sound include Bauhaus, Beach House, Charli XCX, Bikini Kill, Disclosure, BROCKHAMPTON, Run the Jewels, Sky Ferreira, Caribou, Earl Sweatshirt, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Slowdive, Dinosaur Jr., Mogwai, Courtney Barnett, Brittany Howard, King Krule, The Magnetic Fields, Sharon Van Etten, Kim Gordon, Big Thief, Beabadoobee, Jay Electronica,

Related Video

Also appearing on the lineup are Playboi Carti, Jessie Ware, Slowthai, Jorja Smith, Kehlani, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Chet Faker DJ Shadow, Khruangbin, Connan Mockasin, Fontaines D.C., IDLES, 100 gecs, Shellac, DIIV, Jamie xx, Jehnny Beth, Jamila Woods, Little Simz, King Princess, Weyes Blood, Parquet Courts, Les Savy Fav, Black Country, New Road, Pond, Danny L Harle, A.G. Cook, Metronomy, The Armed, Beach Bunny, and Dry Cleaning, among others.

Primavera Sound 2022 takes place June 2nd-4th and 9th-11th, 2022 at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain. In between the two weekends, organizers will stage a number of concerts featuring many of the aforementioned acts at indoor venues in and around Barcelona.

Tickets to Primavera sound 2022 go on sale starting June 1st will be available in both single-weekend and two-weekend packages.

Primavera Sound 2022 lineup poster

Latest Stories

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

May 25, 2021

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 headliners

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup: Danzig, Emperor, Down, Cannibal Corpse, GZA, Flaming Lips, and more

May 22, 2021

wilco sky blue sky festival spoon kurt vile violators thundercat waxahatchee stephen malkmus

Wilco Announce Return of Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival with Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat

May 21, 2021

miley cyrus billie eilish stevie nicks austin city limits music festival 2021 lineup

Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup: Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and George Strait to Headline

May 20, 2021

 

Bachelor Doomin Sun Fest livestream concert festival Palehound Jay Som Courtney Barnett (photo by Ben Kaye), Tegan and Sara (photo by Trevor Brady), and Ben Gibbard (photo by Ben Kaye)

Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard to Play Bachelor's Doomin' Sun Fest

May 19, 2021

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed, Deftones, Rob Zombie, and More

May 19, 2021

Lollapalooza 2021 lineup headliners

Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Limp Bizkit (?) Set for Chicago Festival

May 19, 2021

Cold Waves Industrial Fest 2021 Lineup: Front 242, CLIPPING., Stabbing Westward, and More

May 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Primavera Sound 2022: Lorde, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala Lead Two-Weekend Lineup

Menu Shop Search Sale