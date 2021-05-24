Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Quincy Jones “Wouldn’t Work With” Elvis: “He Was a Racist”

Jones also recalls the bigotry of Truman Capote and reminisces fondly about Marie Osmond's "booty" in a new interview

quincy jones elvis was a racist presley wouldn't work with
Quincy Jones and Elvis
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 24, 2021 | 2:05pm ET

Musician and producer Quincy Jones is in the habit of speaking before he thinks. Three years after his daughters staged an intervention about his “wordvomit” interviews, the 88-year-old legend had a wild new conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, bemoaning the heroin habits of Charlie Parker and Billie Holiday, reminiscing fondly about Marie Osmond’s “booty,” and explaining why he refused to work with Elvis Presley: “He was a racist.”

The topic of Presley’s prejudice came out of a broader conversation about Michael Jackson. Jones recalled how MJ had studied other performers in order to prepare for The Wiz, saying “He knew how to do his homework, whether it was with Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly or whoever, James Brown. He was doing some Elvis copying, too. “The King of Pop,” man. Come on!”

Afterwards, the interviewer asked if Jones had ever collaborated with Elvis. “No. I wouldn’t work with him,” Jones replied. “I was writing for [orchestra leader] Tommy Dorsey, oh God, back then in the ’50s. And Elvis came in, and Tommy said, “I don’t want to play with him.” He was a racist mother — I’m going to shut up now.”

Related Video

Of course, as previously discussed, Jones doesn’t aim, he shoots from the hip. He added that, “Every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by [Black singer/songwriter] Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing.” It should be noted, Blackwell mentioned to David Letterman that he and Presley had never met. But even if Jones’ recollections are less than accurate, that only cements his place as music’s most belovedly bonkers historian.

Elsewhere, he recalled the bigotry of Truman Capote, saying, “I did In Cold Blood, man. He called [director] Richard Brooks up, he said, ‘Richard, I can’t understand you using a Negro to write music to a film with no people of color in it.’ Richard said, ‘Fuck you, he’s doing the score.’ I did, and I got nominated for an Oscar.”

He also explained that the chief lesson he learned from Billie Holiday is, “stay away from heroin,” remembered trying to “cop some hemp” with Charlie Parker, only to be abandoned as The Bird used heroin, and talked about refusing to work with Donny Osmond after Osmond revealed their collaboration to Oprah. “He went on The Oprah Winfrey Show and talked about it, and I dropped it because he told her we were doing the record,” he said, adding, “Marie was cute, though. A lot of booty. (Says something in Russian.)”

Quincy Jones
 Editor's Pick
Quincy Jones forced to apologize for being an awesome interviewee

Check out the full interview if you so desire, or revisit the times that Jones blasted Taylor Swift’s songwriting abilities, called The Beatles “no-playing motherfuckers,” and revealed that actor Marlon Brando and comedian Richard Pryor had once slept together — which Pryor’s widow later confirmed.

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headlining US Shows of 2021

May 24, 2021

Mdou Moctar Tiny Desk Concert NPR Home live show video stream, screengrab via YouTube/@NPR

Mdou Moctar Performs Three-Song NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

May 24, 2021

king gizzard lizard wizard north american tour rescheduled dates

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2022

May 24, 2021

Alter Bridge Partner with Z2 Comics for Tour of Horrors Graphic Novel

May 24, 2021

 

Megadeth fire David Ellefson

Megadeth Part Ways with Bassist David Ellefson: "Working Together [Is] Impossible Moving Forward"

May 24, 2021

billy corgan i was not considered good looking for whatever reason interview spotify

Billy Corgan: "When I Was Younger, I Was Not Considered Good Looking"

May 24, 2021

Red Fang New Song "Why"

Red Fang Unveil New Song "Why" with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

May 24, 2021

Saliva Josey Scott son Cody dies

Founding Saliva Singer Josey Scott's 29-Year-Old Son Dies from COVID-19

May 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quincy Jones "Wouldn't Work With" Elvis: "He Was a Racist"

Menu Shop Search Sale