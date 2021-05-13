Rage Against the Machine Voice Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Conflict with Israel

Rage Against the Machine have expressed solidarity with the Palestinians following deadly Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 51 people in Gaza and the West Bank this week.

The politically outspoken band took to social media this week to voice support for the Palestinian people. In addition, guitarist Tom Morello has retweeted posts by journalist Jeremy Scahill that were critical of the Biden administration’s response to the conflict.

The band’s social media statement read:

“The violence and atrocities we are witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah, the Al Aqsa compound and Gaza are a continuation of decades of Israel’s brutal apartheid and violent occupation of Palestine. We stand with the Palestinian people as they resist this colonial terror in all its forms”.

The recent violence started when Israel police blocked off the Damascus Gate, where Palestinian Arabs typically gather for Ramadan. That led to an attack on Orthodox Jews, which in turn led to the Israeli police raiding the al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli airstrike that killed 51 was in response to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing hundreds of rockets into Israel since Monday night, killing at least five civilians.

On Wednesday, President Biden said that his “hope is that we’ll see this coming to a conclusion sooner than later.” He also said that Israel had the right to respond with airstrikes “when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

RATM have long discussed concepts of revolution in their politically minded lyrics. It’s a central theme to the band, and Morello has always been one of the group’s most outspoken members. Back in March, someone accused the guitarist of “white man privilege” due to his admitted friendship with right-wing rocker Ted Nugent, with Morello responding, “I’m not white.”

See Rage Against the Machine’s statement via the band’s Instagram account below.