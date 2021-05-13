Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Rage Against the Machine Voice Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Conflict with Israel

"We stand with the Palestinian people as they resist this colonial terror in all its forms"

Rage Against the Machine Voice Solidarity with Palestinians
Rage Against the Machine
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 13, 2021 | 11:07am ET

Rage Against the Machine have expressed solidarity with the Palestinians following deadly Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 51 people in Gaza and the West Bank this week.

The politically outspoken band took to social media this week to voice support for the Palestinian people. In addition, guitarist Tom Morello has retweeted posts by journalist Jeremy Scahill that were critical of the Biden administration’s response to the conflict.

The band’s social media statement read:

“The violence and atrocities we are witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah, the Al Aqsa compound and Gaza are a continuation of decades of Israel’s brutal apartheid and violent occupation of Palestine. We stand with the Palestinian people as they resist this colonial terror in all its forms”.

The recent violence started when Israel police blocked off the Damascus Gate, where Palestinian Arabs typically gather for Ramadan. That led to an attack on Orthodox Jews, which in turn led to the Israeli police raiding the al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli airstrike that killed 51 was in response to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing hundreds of rockets into Israel since Monday night, killing at least five civilians.

On Wednesday, President Biden said that his “hope is that we’ll see this coming to a conclusion sooner than later.” He also said that Israel had the right to respond with airstrikes “when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

Tom Morello Not White Tweet
 Editor's Pick
Tom Morello to Twitter User Accusing Him of “White Privilege”: “I’m Not White”

RATM have long discussed concepts of revolution in their politically minded lyrics. It’s a central theme to the band, and Morello has always been one of the group’s most outspoken members. Back in March, someone accused the guitarist of “white man privilege” due to his admitted friendship with right-wing rocker Ted Nugent, with Morello responding, “I’m not white.”

See Rage Against the Machine’s statement via the band’s Instagram account below.

Latest Stories

The Offspring We Never Have Sex Anymore Video

The Offspring Unveil "We Never Have Sex Anymore" Video Starring John Stamos: Watch

May 13, 2021

Adult Swim Greenlights Metalocalypse Movie

Adult Swim Bringing Back Metalocalypse for Feature-Length Movie

May 12, 2021

7Seconds The Crew Deluxe Reissue

7Seconds' Seminal Hardcore Punk Album The Crew to Receive Deluxe Reissue

May 12, 2021

KK Priest Announce Debut Album

KK's Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Hellfire Thunderbolt": Stream

May 12, 2021

 

Korn and Staind Summer 2021 Tour

Korn and Staind Announce Summer 2021 US Tour

May 12, 2021

Mastodon new song

Mastodon Unleash New Song "Forged by Neron" from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

May 12, 2021

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

May 11, 2021

Gojira Notch No. 1 Album

Gojira's Fortitude Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

May 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rage Against the Machine Voice Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Conflict with Israel

Menu Shop Search Help