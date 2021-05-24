Rammstein Reschedule First-Ever North American Stadium Tour for 2022

Rammstein fans will have to wait another year before the German band brings its dynamic live show to North America. For the second year in a row, the industrial-metal veterans have postponed the stadium outing, with a new itinerary now set for 2022.

Originally, Rammstein were set to stage their first-ever full stadium tour of North America in 2020, but that was postponed due to the pandemic and initially rescheduled for this year. While a number of bands have recently announced summer and fall outings, there are still restrictions in place for European acts who want to tour in the States. Thus, Rammstein aren’t taking any chances, instead rescheduling the stadium jaunt for 2022.

The good news is that a second date has been added to Los Angeles, while a third show has been tacked on to Mexico City. The 12-date tour now kicks off August 21st, 2022, in Montreal, and runs through an October 4th show in Mexico City. Along the way they’ll also hit Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Chicago; East Rutherford, N.J. (New York metro area); Foxborough, Mass. (Boston metro area); and San Antonio, Texas.

Rammstein’s tour was originally set to support their untitled 2019 album, which marked their first studio LP in 10 years. By the time they finally get to the States in 2022, the band may have another album out. Without the inability to tour, Rammstein hit the studio again during the pandemic, and confirmed that they recorded another new album.

“We had more time to think of new things and less distraction,” keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz said in February. “As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on.”

See Rammstein’s 2022 North American dates below. Tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored, while new tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. For shows that sell out, visit Stubhub.

Rammstein 2022 North American Tour Dates:

08/21 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/09 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

10/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol