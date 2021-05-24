Red Fang Unveil New Song “Why” with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

Red Fang are about to release their long-awaited fourth album, Arrows, on June 4th. With less than two weeks to go, the Portland heavy rockers have shared a trippy music video for the LP’s latest single, “Why”.

Few bands put as much thought and care into the music videos as Red Fang. Their clip for “Wires” became a YouTube stoner metal classic back in 2011, helping launch the band, and the hilarious video for the Arrows title track — in which the band members purchase a samurai sword online during quarantine — proved that they’ve lost none of their comedic wit.

For “Why”, they’ve again tapped director Ansel Wallenfang (also director of Red Fang’s “Antidote” video) for an animated tale about an unfortunate pizza parlor mascot, Arnie Von Party, and restaurant’s in-house band. In a tragic case of “don’t get high on your own supply,” the mascot’s affinity for the parlor’s product “puts the fuzzy fiend in a world of hurt.”

“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills,” vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam commented in a press release. “Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote’, is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant. Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”

The track follows the previous Arrows singles with head-nodding riffs and exuberant sludgy rock. The LP is shaping up to be a solid return effort for the band after a nearly five-year gap since 2016’s Only Ghosts.

Red Fang have begun booking 2021 dates, including a gig at Psycho Las Vegas in August; a set at Louder Than Life in September; and a special Halloween show with All Them Witches at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Per the press release for the music video, more dates will be announced soon.

Arrows is available for pre-order via Relapse Records in a multitude of formats including LP, CD, cassette, and digitally. Watch the clip for “Why” below.