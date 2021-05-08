REI AMI Shares New Song “F.R.A.”: Stream

If you don’t know who REI AMI is yet, let her new track “F.R.A.” be your introduction. She doesn’t mince words or pretend to be anyone else on the song — as she sings, she’s “fucking REI AMI.”

Born in South Korea and raised in Maryland, the alt-pop singer/songwriter makes genre-blending pop music with booming beats and hip-hop swagger. Her past releases have gained the support of major pop players including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and Aminé — the latter of which previously collaborated with REI AMI on her song “do it right”.

“F.R.A.” is the latest track off of her debut mixtape due out this summer. Co-written by Christian Blue and co-produced by Will Van Zandt (Ty Dolla $ign, Kaash Paige), Axton (Steven Moses), and Doc Daniel (Pink Sweat$, Tate Mcrae), the new track bursts with a confidence sure to capture new fans. “Had to work for it all. Fuck your ‘humbleness’, I’m on bitch”, she sings breathily on the track, letting the words speak for themself.

In a statement, she explained the intention behind the track, saying “‘F.R.A.’ stands for F*ckin’ REI AMI. It’s the follow up record to ‘THAT’S ON YOU!’ It’s about glowing up and removing yourself from toxic people and situations. It’s about taking pride in yourself and owning it completely.”

Along with the new single, REI AMI shared an accompanying video directed by Maddie Córdoba. The visuals open on guys trying to play basketball, but all eyes gravitate to REI AMI and her girl gang dancing on the sidelines. Cut with images of REI AMI swaying in front of a wall of gold streams and fanning herself in a pink feather dress, “F.R.A.” feels like a fully-formed pop hit ready to rock the charts. Check out the video and single artwork below.

“F.R.A.” Single Artwork: