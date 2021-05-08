Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

REI AMI Shares New Song “F.R.A.”: Stream

The genre-blending track comes from the alt-pop newcomer's forthcoming debut mixtape

REI AMI FRA new track
REI AMI in “F.R.A.” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 8, 2021 | 10:24am ET

If you don’t know who REI AMI is yet, let her new track “F.R.A.” be your introduction. She doesn’t mince words or pretend to be anyone else on the song — as she sings, she’s “fucking REI AMI.”

Born in South Korea and raised in Maryland, the alt-pop singer/songwriter makes genre-blending pop music with booming beats and hip-hop swagger. Her past releases have gained the support of major pop players including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and Aminé — the latter of which previously collaborated with REI AMI on her song “do it right”.

“F.R.A.” is the latest track off of her debut mixtape due out this summer. Co-written by Christian Blue and co-produced by Will Van Zandt (Ty Dolla $ign, Kaash Paige), Axton (Steven Moses), and Doc Daniel (Pink Sweat$, Tate Mcrae), the new track bursts with a confidence sure to capture new fans. “Had to work for it all. Fuck your ‘humbleness’, I’m on bitch”, she sings breathily on the track, letting the words speak for themself.

Related Video

In a statement, she explained the intention behind the track, saying “‘F.R.A.’ stands for F*ckin’ REI AMI. It’s the follow up record to ‘THAT’S ON YOU!’ It’s about glowing up and removing yourself from toxic people and situations. It’s about taking pride in yourself and owning it completely.”

mckinley dixon artist of the month photo credit David Muessig
 Editor's Pick
Artist of the Month McKinley Dixon on Time Travel, Cowboy Bebop, and the Death of a Childhood Friend

Along with the new single, REI AMI shared an accompanying video directed by Maddie Córdoba. The visuals open on guys trying to play basketball, but all eyes gravitate to REI AMI and her girl gang dancing on the sidelines. Cut with images of REI AMI swaying in front of a wall of gold streams and fanning herself in a pink feather dress, “F.R.A.” feels like a fully-formed pop hit ready to rock the charts. Check out the video and single artwork below.

“F.R.A.” Single Artwork:

REI AMI FRA artwork

Latest Stories

Myles Kennedy new ballad

Myles Kennedy Shares Intimate Ballad "Love Rain Down" from Upcoming Solo Album: Stream

May 7, 2021

Los Campesinos, photo by Simon Ayre

Los Campesinos! Surprise Release New EP Whole Damn Body: Stream

May 7, 2021

teke teke new album shirushi stream

TEKE::TEKE Share New Album Shirushi: Stream

May 7, 2021

l'orange namir blade imaginary everything stream new album listen

L'Orange and Namir Blade Uncork New Album Imaginary Everything: Stream

May 7, 2021

 

Squid Bright Green Field stream new album song music, photo by Holly Whitaker

Squid Release Debut Album Bright Green Field: Stream

May 7, 2021

Michael mcDonald Willie Nelson los lobos david hidalgo dreams of the san joaquin bandcamp benefit single charity raices

Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson Cover "Dreams of the San Joaquin" for Charity: Stream

May 7, 2021

the joy formidable new album into the blue back to nothing stream

The Joy Formidable Announce New Album Into the Blue, Share "Back to Nothing": Stream

May 7, 2021

ag cook apple vs 7g charli xcx new song single remix album lp stream Xcxoplex

A. G. Cook Announces New Remix Album Apple Vs. 7G, Shares "Xcxoplex" featuring Charli XCX: Stream

May 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

REI AMI Shares New Song "F.R.A.": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help