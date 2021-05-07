Menu
Rhiannon Giddens on Blending Irish, Italian, and American Music

The multi-hyphenate artist details the making of They're Calling Me Home with Francesco Turrisi

Consequence Staff
May 7, 2021 | 2:20pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Rhiannon Giddens catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about They’re Calling Me Home, the latest project with Francesco Turrisi that finds her (an American) and him (an Italian) searching for the meaning of home while stuck in Ireland with the lockdown. Giddens talks about the old folks tunes that populate the album and what they still say in today’s climate, writing about the fabled city of Avalon, and the cross section of their multicultural music. The Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder also talks about the possibility of another Our Native Daughters record with Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell and her upcoming opera.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

