Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rina Sawayama to Star in John Wick: Chapter 4

Marking her feature film acting debut

rina sawayama john wick chapter 4
Rina Sawayama (photo courtesy of artist) and Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 27, 2021 | 2:14pm ET

Rina Sawayama is kicking off her acting career with a bang by joining the John Wick universe. The Japanese-British singer will be making her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. Sawayama’s exact role is currently being kept under wraps.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Production begins this summer on location in France, Germany, and Japan. Plans to film the movie back-to-back with the fifth entry have since been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Video

Prior to coronavirus, John Wick 4 was already pushed back from its originally announced release date in May 2021 due to Stahelski and Reeves’ commitments to The Matrix 4. It’s currently expected to hit theaters on May 27th, 2022.

Top Songs of the Year Feature Image
 Editor's Pick
Top 50 Songs of 2020

Last year, Sawayama released her excellent debut album, SAWAYAMA, one of the Best Albums of 2020. Our former Artist of the Month is embarking on her first headlining UK tour later this year, which will be followed by a rescheduled North American trek in spring 2022.

Latest Stories

Old trailer m night shyamalan new movie gael garcia bernal

M. Night Shyamalan's Old is a Creepy Race Against Time in New Trailer: Watch

May 27, 2021

aaron taylor-johnson kraven the hunter marvel sony universe spider-man villain solo movie casting

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast as Kraven the Hunter in Sony's Solo Marvel Movie

May 26, 2021

Kevin Clark School of Rock

R.I.P. Kevin Clark, Drummer from School of Rock Dead at 32

May 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman gives Howard University commencement speech in 2018, photo via YouTube

Howard University Renaming Arts College After Chadwick Boseman

May 26, 2021

 

evil dead rise new movie sequel hbo max sam raimi bruce campbell

Evil Dead Rise Coming to HBO Max with Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell Executive Producing

May 26, 2021

Long Shot, SXSW, Seth Rogen, SXSW, Red Carpet

Seth Rogen Tells Comedians to Quit Whining About Cancel Culture

May 26, 2021

amazon mgm studios $8.45 billion merger james bond

Amazon Acquires James Bond Studio MGM for $8.45 Billion

May 26, 2021

Cruella Review

Disney's Cruella Is a Stylish Romp With a Bark Worse Than Its Bite: Review

May 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rina Sawayama to Star in John Wick: Chapter 4

Menu Shop Search Sale