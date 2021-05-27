Rina Sawayama to Star in John Wick: Chapter 4

Rina Sawayama is kicking off her acting career with a bang by joining the John Wick universe. The Japanese-British singer will be making her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. Sawayama’s exact role is currently being kept under wraps.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Production begins this summer on location in France, Germany, and Japan. Plans to film the movie back-to-back with the fifth entry have since been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to coronavirus, John Wick 4 was already pushed back from its originally announced release date in May 2021 due to Stahelski and Reeves’ commitments to The Matrix 4. It’s currently expected to hit theaters on May 27th, 2022.

Last year, Sawayama released her excellent debut album, SAWAYAMA, one of the Best Albums of 2020. Our former Artist of the Month is embarking on her first headlining UK tour later this year, which will be followed by a rescheduled North American trek in spring 2022.