Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Rise Against Unveil New Song “The Numbers” from Upcoming Album Nowhere Generation: Stream

The Chicago punk-rock band's ninth LP arrives June 4th

Rise Against New Song The Numbers
Rise Against, photo by Jason Siegel
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2021 | 11:12am ET

Rise Against have unleashed “The Numbers” as the latest single from their upcoming ninth studio album, Nowhere Generation. The song is the leadoff track on the LP, which arrives on June 4th.

“The Numbers” is an uptempo rocker that serves as an anthem for the working class, with lines like, “They have the power/ We have the numbers now/ It’s all just a constant illusion/ Of control / They break us like horses/ How long will we drag their plow?”

The song is accompanied by a music video created by Indecline, a collective comprised of “graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers, full-time rebels, and activists.” A statement from Indecline reads, “‘The Numbers’ has given our collective another opportunity not only to work with a band we’ve looked to for inspiration since their early records, but also a chance to create the kind of strong visual content that aims to inspire and educate.”

Related Video

It continues, “Beyond simply showcasing global protest movements, this video is to serve as a reminder that we are all living in a golden age of resistance and need to use our privileges to commit ourselves to wholeheartedly pulling the rope in the opposite direction. Or, to put it more bluntly, don’t be like your parents’ generation. Give a f**k and prove it.”

Rise Against new album
 Editor's Pick
Rise Against Announce New Album Nowhere Generation, Unleash Title Track: Stream

The new song follows the Nowhere Generation title track, which has entered the Top 20 of both the Mainstream and Alternative rock charts. Rise Against also previously released the album track “Broken Dreams, Inc.” this past September as part of DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

Pre-order Rise Against’s forthcoming album Nowhere Generation here, and watch the video for “The Numbers” below.

Latest Stories

Miles Davis

One of Miles Davis' Final Performances Gets Live Album Treatment

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

primal scream bobby gillespie savages jehnny beth new song chase it down stream

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Savages' Jehnny Beth Unite on "Chase It Down": Stream

May 6, 2021

Little Simz Woman stream Cleo Sol new song music video, photo via YouTube

Little Simz Reunites with Cleo Sol for Uplifting New Song "Woman": Stream

May 6, 2021

 

moses sumney Hypnotic Brass Ensemble jagjaguwar 25 richard youngs sapphie soon it will be fire this is a mindfulness drill

Jagjaguwar Announces Reimagining of Richard Youngs' Sapphie, Shares "Soon It Will be Fire" with Moses Sumney: Stream

May 6, 2021

nine inch nails health isn't everyone collaborative new song stream

HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails Come Together for New Song "ISN'T EVERYONE": Stream

May 6, 2021

Marina Pussy Riot Purge the Poison remix stream new song music Maria and the Diamonds (courtesy of Marina) and Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova (courtesy of Pussy Riot)

Marina and Pussy Riot Join Forces for "Purge the Poison" Remix: Stream

May 5, 2021

toledo new song david stream alternate sunday funday b-side listen

Toledo Unveil New Song "David": Stream

May 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rise Against Unveil New Song "The Numbers" from Upcoming Album Nowhere Generation: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help