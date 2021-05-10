Rise Against Announce 2021 Summer Tour

Rise Against are set to support their upcoming album, Nowhere Generation, with a US summer tour of primarily open air venues. The Chicago punk rockers have announced a 17-date run that will take them across the country.

The band’s “Nowhere Generation Tour” kicks off July 30th at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, making its way to the West Coast before wrapping up August 24th at The Complex Outdoor in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us,” said Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath in a press release. “Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the ‘Nowhere Generation Tour.’ It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it.”

The sociopolitical-minded outfit will release its ninth album on June 4th, having already unveiled the songs “Broken Dreams, Inc.”, “Nowhere Generation”, and “The Numbers”.

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday (May 11th) at Rise Against’s website, with the general onsale launching Thursday (May 13th) via Ticketmaster. Once shows sell out, you can also pick up tickets here.

See the full itinerary for Rise Against’s summer U.S. tour below.

Rise Against 2021 US Tour Dates:

07/30 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

07/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

08/03 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

08/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

08/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

08/21 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoor