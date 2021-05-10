Menu
Rise Against Announce 2021 Summer Tour

The 17-date outing comes in support of the punk band's upcoming album, Nowhere Generation

Rise Against
May 10, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

Rise Against are set to support their upcoming album, Nowhere Generation, with a US summer tour of primarily open air venues. The Chicago punk rockers have announced a 17-date run that will take them across the country.

The band’s “Nowhere Generation Tour” kicks off July 30th at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, making its way to the West Coast before wrapping up August 24th at The Complex Outdoor in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us,” said Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath in a press release. “Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the ‘Nowhere Generation Tour.’ It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it.”

The sociopolitical-minded outfit will release its ninth album on June 4th, having already unveiled the songs “Broken Dreams, Inc.”, “Nowhere Generation”, and “The Numbers”.

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday (May 11th) at Rise Against’s website, with the general onsale launching Thursday (May 13th) via Ticketmaster. Once shows sell out, you can also pick up tickets here.

See the full itinerary for Rise Against’s summer U.S. tour below.

Rise Against 2021 US Tour Dates:
07/30 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17
07/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
08/03 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
08/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
08/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
08/21 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoor

Rise Against tour poster

