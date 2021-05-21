Rob Zombie and Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx have teamed up in the new supergroup L.A. Rats to record a track for the upcoming Liam Neeson movie The Ice Road. The all-star band, which also features Zombie guitarist John 5 and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos, have covered the song “I’ve Been Everywhere” for the soundtrack to the Netflix film.

“I’ve Been Everywhere” was originally written and recorded by Geoff Mack in 1959 and was made popular in 1962 by Australian singer Lucky Starr. It was also famously covered by Johnny Cash many years later in 1996.

L.A. Rats turn the country classic into a hard-rocking number, with Zombie’s signature vocals giving the song a sense of danger not heard in the original. Meanwhile, John 5 offers up some nifty guitar playing to go along with the driving rhythm section of Sixx and Clufetos.

The Ice Road, which premieres June 25th on Netflix, features Neeson doing what he does best: saving the day. As the official description reads, “To save a team of miners trapped underground, a down-on-his-luck ice road trucker joins a mission across treacherous terrain to deliver rescue equipment.”

The film’s accompanying soundtrack, due July 30th, also features tracks from country stars like Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Carly Pearce, in addition to a collaboration between Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, and Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander.

Pre-order the soundtrack here, and check out the lyric video for L.A. Rats’ cover of “I’ve Been Everywhere” below:

The Ice Road: Music From and Inspired by the Netflix Film Album Artwork:

The Ice Road: Music From and Inspired by the Netflix Film Tracklist:

01. “All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

02. “Rubber Meets the Road” – Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Hubbard

03. “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” – Carly Pearce

04. “I’ve Been Everywhere” – L.A. RATS

05. “We Got Fight” – Gary LeVox

06. “I’m Movin’ On” – Miranda Lambert

07. “Six Days on the Road” – The Cadillac Three

08. “Don’t Come Lookin'” – Jackson Dean

09. “Hurricane” – Luke Combs

10. “Heart Made of Steel” – The Assassinz feat. John Carter Cash, Robin Zander

11. “All Coming Down” – Mark Collie, Allison Moorer

12. “Drive” – Tim McGraw