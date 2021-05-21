Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Rob Zombie and Nikki Sixx Form Supergroup L.A. Rats, Cover “I’ve Been Everywhere” for Liam Neeson Movie The Ice Road: Stream

The all-star band also features Zombie guitarist John 5 and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos

LA Rats Rob Zombie Nikki Sixx supergroup
L.A. Rats (l ot r): John 5, Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Clufetos
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 9:34am ET

Rob Zombie and Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx have teamed up in the new supergroup L.A. Rats to record a track for the upcoming Liam Neeson movie The Ice Road. The all-star band, which also features Zombie guitarist John 5 and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos, have covered the song “I’ve Been Everywhere” for the soundtrack to the Netflix film.

“I’ve Been Everywhere” was originally written and recorded by Geoff Mack in 1959 and was made popular in 1962 by Australian singer Lucky Starr. It was also famously covered by Johnny Cash many years later in 1996.

L.A. Rats turn the country classic into a hard-rocking number, with Zombie’s signature vocals giving the song a sense of danger not heard in the original. Meanwhile, John 5 offers up some nifty guitar playing to go along with the driving rhythm section of Sixx and Clufetos.

Related Video

The Ice Road, which premieres June 25th on Netflix, features Neeson doing what he does best: saving the day. As the official description reads, “To save a team of miners trapped underground, a down-on-his-luck ice road trucker joins a mission across treacherous terrain to deliver rescue equipment.”

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters
 Editor's Pick
Rob Zombie Directing The Munsters Movie for Peacock and Theatrical Release: Report

The film’s accompanying soundtrack, due July 30th, also features tracks from country stars like Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Carly Pearce, in addition to a collaboration between Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, and Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander.

Pre-order the soundtrack here, and check out the lyric video for L.A. Rats’ cover of “I’ve Been Everywhere” below:

The Ice Road: Music From and Inspired by the Netflix Film Album Artwork:

The Ice Road Soundtrack Album Art

The Ice Road: Music From and Inspired by the Netflix Film Tracklist:
01. “All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell
02. “Rubber Meets the Road” – Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Hubbard
03. “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” – Carly Pearce
04. “I’ve Been Everywhere” – L.A. RATS
05. “We Got Fight” – Gary LeVox
06. “I’m Movin’ On” – Miranda Lambert
07. “Six Days on the Road” – The Cadillac Three
08. “Don’t Come Lookin'” – Jackson Dean
09. “Hurricane” – Luke Combs
10. “Heart Made of Steel” – The Assassinz feat. John Carter Cash, Robin Zander
11. “All Coming Down” – Mark Collie, Allison Moorer
12. “Drive” – Tim McGraw

Latest Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH New Song "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Shares New Song “Mammoth” Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

May 21, 2021

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss' Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

May 21, 2021

Brooklyn Alternative Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song "Pollen": Stream

May 21, 2021

Times of Grace Announce First Album 10 Years

Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage Members) Announce First Album in 10 Years, Share “The Burden of Belief”: Stream

May 21, 2021

 

Randy Rhoads' First-Ever Electric Guitar Returned to Family

Randy Rhoads' First-Ever Electric Guitar Returned to Family Over a Year After Being Stolen

May 20, 2021

Morgan Wallen performs at Kid Rock bar

Kid Rock's Bar Hosts Morgan Wallen's First Performance Since Hurling Racial Slur

May 20, 2021

Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger team up with Afghan schoolgirls for "Fly Like an Eagle" cover

Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger Team Up with Afghan Schoolgirls for "Fly Like an Eagle" Cover: Stream

May 20, 2021

Mr. Bungle

Mr. Bungle Unveil Cover of Van Halen's "Loss of Control" from The Night They Came Home Concert Release: Watch

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie and Nikki Sixx Form Supergroup L.A. Rats, Cover "I've Been Everywhere" for Liam Neeson Movie The Ice Road: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help