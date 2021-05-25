Menu
Robert Plant Instructs His Kids to Unleash His Unreleased Archive of Music for Free When He Dies

"Open it to the public free of charge — just to see how many silly things there were down the line from 1966 to now"

Robert Plant archives
Robert Plant, photo by Debi Del Grande
May 25, 2021 | 3:41pm ET

We don’t want Robert Plant taking a stairway to heaven anytime soon, but the Golden God will leave fans with a whole lotta music once he leaves this world. The Led Zeppelin legend has instructed his children to unleash his entire archive of unreleased material for free once his time is gonna come.

On the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast, the iconic singer told co-host Matt Everitt that he spent a good portion of the pandemic archiving his unreleased material from over the years. The music dates from his pre-Zeppelin days in 1966 through the present day.

“All the adventures that I’ve ever had with music and tours, album releases, projects that didn’t actually get finished or whatever it is — I just put them, itemized them all, and put everything into some semblance of order,” disclosed Plant.

Related Video

He added, “I’ve told the kids when I kick the bucket, open it to the public free of charge — just to see how many silly things there were down the line from 1966 to now. It’s a journey.”

The 72-year-old rocker also dug up some old letters, including one from his mom discouraging him from pursuing music and and instead encouraging to him be an accountant. “[I] found a letter from my mum that said: ‘Look, you’ve been a very naughty boy, why don’t you come back, because Sue wants to know where you’ve gone. And also, the accountancy job is still open in Stourport-on-Severn. Why don’t you just come back home and we’ll just pretend all this stuff didn’t happen?’”

Music fans all over the world are definitely grateful that Plant didn’t choose a career in accounting, instead fronting one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

In other news, Plant appears in the new documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, which tells the story of famed recording studio in the Welsh countryside.

Listen to Robert Plant on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast below.

 

