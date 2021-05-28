Menu
Rolling Loud California 2021: J. Cole, Future, Kid Cudi to Headline San Bernardino Festival

Venerable hip-hop fest also boasts Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Griselda, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, and more

Future and J. Cole (photos by Ben Kaye); Kid Cudi (photo by Philip Cosores)
May 27, 2021 | 11:05pm ET

A month after announcing the lineup for its flagship Miami festival, Rolling Loud has unveiled the bill for its California edition. While most 2021 festivals have been forced to schedule atypical dates due to the pandemic, Rolling Loud Cali is still set for December — the 10th-12th, to be exact, marking an expansion from two days to three.

Taking place at San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center, the 2021 fest will be headlined by Kid Cudi, Future, and (fresh off his career in the Basketball Africa League) J. Cole. Chris Brown and Young Thug are also billed as “special guests,” as the duo are set to perform their 2020 mixtape Slime & B in full.

Also set to take the Rolling Loud Cali stage this winter are Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, French Montana, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Griselda, Kodak Black, Gunna, Swae Lee, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, The Kid LAROI, Pooh Shiesty, EarthGang, Action Bronson, Rico Nasty, Aminé, Young Nudy, Jack Harlow, and many more.

All tickets for Rolling Loud California 2021 are set to go on sale on June 1st at 12:00 p.m. PT at the Rolling Loud website. Rolling Loud Miami sold out in just three hours, so get that mouse curser ready come this Tuesday.

Rolling Loud California Los Angeles San Bernardino 2021 lineup kid cudi festival j cole future

