Rootsland: Meditations On Marley

May 11th, 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley’s death, and yet only now is the world waking up to his message. Join Rootsland narrator Henry “K” Karyo for this bonus chapter of the Rootsland podcast and explore why Bob Marley’s music and message is more relevant today than ever.

Produced in association with Voice Boxx Studios in Kingston, Jamaica.

