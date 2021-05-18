Menu
Rootsland: Meditations On Marley

Reflecting on Bob Marley's impact 40 years later

rootsland marley bonus episode
Consequence Staff
May 18, 2021 | 9:31am ET


May 11th, 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley’s death, and yet only now is the world waking up to his message. Join Rootsland narrator Henry “K” Karyo for this bonus chapter of the Rootsland podcast and explore why Bob Marley’s music and message is more relevant today than ever.

Produced in association with Voice Boxx Studios in Kingston, Jamaica.

Rootsland Forges a Future at Reggae Sunsplash Festival

April 12, 2021

Rootsland Dusts Off the Sordid Political History of Jamaican Ganja

April 6, 2021

Rootsland

Rootsland Learns the Road Code of Kingston

March 29, 2021

Rootsland Charts the Influence of Reggae Across Kingston

March 22, 2021

 

Rootsland Goes to Court With the Marley Estate

March 15, 2021

Rootsland Revisits the Proxy Wars Fought on Kingston's Streets

March 1, 2021

Rootsland Heads to Kingston's Tuff Gong Studios

February 22, 2021

Rootsland podcast

The Journey to Rootsland Begins

February 15, 2021

