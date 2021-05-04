Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

Rufus Wainwright and José González have announced a co-headlining US tour for fall of 2021. The “Unfollow the Rules in the Local Valley Tour” is named for Wainwright’s 2020 album Unfollow the Rules as well as González’s upcoming LP Local Valley.

The two indie songwriters will join forces on September 20th in Kansas City, Missouri. Over the course of their 10-date trek they’ll visit a couple of the usual suspects — Boston, New York, Washington DC — but they’ll spend the majority of their time in midwestern cities both heralded (Chicago, Detroit) and lesser known (Carmel, Glenside).

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7th, with some fan pre-orders starting tomorrow through Wainwright’s website. Afterwards, keep an eye out for tickets here. González’s Local Valley arrives September 17th and pre-orders are ongoing.

“Unfollow the Rules in the Local Valley Tour” 2021 Tour Dates:

09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium At UMN

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

09/25 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple

09/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/29 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre

09/30 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/ 02 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre