The reimagined Nickelodeon cartoon premieres May 27th

May 5, 2021 | 10:43pm ET

So far, Paramount+‘s lineup is anchored by nostalgic revivals. While we are still awaiting more details on the Fraiser and live-action Fairly Odd Parents reboots, the streamer is ready to unveil its reimagined Rugrat series on May 27th. Watch the newly revealed trailer down below.

This beloved cartoon ran for nine seasons from 1991 to 2004, finding immediate success in Nickelodeon’s primetime roster and later birthing three theatrical releases and the sequel series All Grown Up. Thankfully, the new reboot features the same group of babies that audiences grew to love. Voiced by all the original cast members, Tommy (E.G. Daily), Chucky (Nancy Cartwright), Phil & Lil (Kath Soucie), Angelica (Cheryl Case), and Susie (Cree Summer) are back in fine — and fuller — form, reimagined with rich and colorful CGI-animation.

It’s been nearly 20 years since we last heard Tommy Pickles’ call to action, “A baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do.” Hearing those words in the trailer may bring audiences back in time, but the rest of the preview is forward-focused, promising bigger adventures and “bigger-ist” imagination as the infants traverse new worlds far beyond their backyard sandbox.

The trailer shows the babies fleeing through the jungle from a dinosaur, fighting a giant green dog monster in a reality-shifting video game, and breaking into the “magical cave of fun stuff”. All pretty par for the course for the original series, and it is a treat to see the cartoon translate so well into three-dimensional animation.

Also coming down the Paramount+ pipeline are Reno 911! and Beavis and Butt Head movies, as well as classic MTV and VH1 titles such as Behind the MusicYo! MTV Raps, and Unplugged. In March, the original cast of the Real World reunited for a new series.

