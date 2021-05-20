Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger Team Up with Afghan Schoolgirls for “Fly Like an Eagle” Cover: Stream

Sammy Hagar and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger have joined forces with Afghan schoolgirls on a touching cover of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle”.

The cover was curated by The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar non-profit organization, which raises awareness and support for impoverished and endangered children in war-stricken countries. Previously, the organization and the talented students made headlines with a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” featuring Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

For the latest collaboration, Hagar and Kroeger virtually supplied their vocal talents to the uplifting Steve Miller anthem. A host of other artists also added musical contributions including bassist Nathan East (Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins), keyboardist Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), keyboardist Gary Griffin (Brian Wilson, Beach Boys), drummer Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), and guitarist Todd Shea.

The Miraculous Love Kids is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization created by Lanny Cordola (seen playing guitar with the students in the video), who initially connected with Hagar to bring the Red Rocker on board.

“I’m proud of what you’re doing,” Hagar told the young group of children after finishing his vocal track. “Stay strong and fly like an eagle.”

Regarding the song selection, Cordola explained that its positive message and lyrical content made it an ideal choice considering the organization’s goal of liberating impoverished children. The cover was dedicated to dozens of Afghan girls who perished in a recent school bombing attack in Kabul.

“The simple yet powerful message behind ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ has never been more relevant and important, especially in war-torn, poverty-stricken places like Afghanistan,” Cordola said. “With its urgent call to ‘feed the babies who have no food to eat, shoe the children with no shoes on their feet, house the people living in the street,’ the eagle surveys the landscape and realizes that none of us can truly be free until we address the most pressing matters of the human condition — food, clothing, and shelter.”

Cordola created The Miraculous Love Kids after witnessing the horrors of the region firsthand during trips to the Middle East in the early 2010s. His charity work would lead him to form the organization under the premise that “it shouldn’t hurt to be a child” and “that a kid with a melody in their heart has hope, and with hope all things are possible.”

For more on The Miraculous Love Kids, visit the organization’s website. Watch the “Fly Like an Eagle” cover below.