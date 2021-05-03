Menu
Saturday Night Live Closes Season 46 with Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X

Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Rodrigo will appear on the penultimate episode

Anya Taylor-Joy / Lil Nas X
May 3, 2021 | 5:25pm ET

Saturday Night Live has announced the final guests for its 46th season. Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key will host the last two episodes.

Key will lead the penultimate episode on May 15th, with “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest. Taylor-Joy, our 2020 Performer of the Year, will be joined by Lil Nas X for the season finale, taking place one week later on May 22nd.

All four guests are appearing on the longtime sketch comedy show for the first time. Lil Nas X teased his appearance on social media, tweeting that he will be performing his latest hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, as well as a new song.

The announcement follows the controversy surrounding SNL’s choice for this week’s host, Elon Musk. Several cast and crew members have expressed their displeasure with the decision, but it’s been reported that the cast won’t be forced to appear on camera with the anti-union COVID-19 skeptic.

Saturday Night Live Closes Season 46 with Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X

