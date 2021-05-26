Menu
Shaky Knees 2021: The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers to Play Atlanta Festival

Modest Mouse, St. Vincent, Alice Cooper, The Hives, and Mac DeMarco also highlight this year's lineup

Shaky Knees 2021 lineup
The Strokes (photo by Debi Del Grande), Stevie Nicks, and Phoebe Bridgers to play Shaky Knees in 2021
May 26, 2021 | 11:20am ET

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival is the latest US festival to roll out its plans for 2021. Traditionally taking place in the springtime season, the annual event is shifting to October 22nd-24th so that it does miss a second straight year because of the pandemic.

The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, and Run the Jewels top Shaky Knees’ 2021 lineup. They’re joined on the bill by other notable acts including Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Alice Cooper, Mac DeMarco, Portugal. the Man, and Jay Electronica.

Also playing Shaky Knees this fall are The Hives, Royal Bloods, IDLES, Arlo Parks, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Orville Peck, Delta Spirit, Black Midi, White Reaper, Mammoth WVH, Mercury Rev, Cloud Nothings, All Them Witches, Bartess Strange, Kennyhoopla, Black Pistol Fire, Local H, and Living Colour.

Shaky Knees takes place at Atlanta’s Central Park. General admission one-day and three-day passes, as well as VIP packages, go on sale starting today at 1:00 p.m. ET via the festival’s website.

Shaky Knees 2021 lineup

