Sharon Van Etten Shares Live Album epic Ten: Live from Zebulon: Stream

A recording of her recent full album performance of epic in celebration of its 10th anniversary

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Jen Rosenstein
May 5, 2021 | 11:29am ET

Sharon Van Etten recently marked the ten-year anniversary of her debut album Epic with an expanded reissue featuring covers from artists such as Fiona Apple, IDLES, and Shamir. Continuing the festivities, the veteran singer-songwriter has now shared her new live album epic Ten: Live from Zebulon.

Recorded last month in Los Angeles venue Zebulon, epic Ten: Live from Zebulon documents Van Etten’s virtual concert celebration where she performed all seven tracks off of her debut. A recording of the concert was mixed by the Grammy-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar, and is streaming exclusively through Amazon Music in “immersive 3D ‘Atmos’ audio,” according to a press release. Tune in below.

Van Etten recently contributed two songs to the Pepe the Frog documentary Feels Good Man, including her cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Some Things Take a Long Time” which she released last month.

epic Ten: Live from Zebulon Artwork:

Sharon Van Etten epic live album

 

epic Ten: Live from Zebulon Tracklist:
01. A Crime (Live from Zebulon)
02. Peace Signs (Live from Zebulon)
03. Save Yourself (Live from Zebulon)
04. DsharpG (Live from Zebulon)
05. Don’t Do It (Live from Zebulon)
06. One Day (Live from Zebulon)
07. Love More (Live from Zebulon)

