ShipRocked 2022 Lineup: Lamb of God, I Prevail, Sevendust, Avatar, P.O.D., and More

The January rock cruise also features Steel Panther, Badflower, Dead Sara, Motionless in White, and more

Lamb of God
Lamb of God, photo by Travis Shinn
May 17, 2021 | 12:02pm ET

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the ShipRocked cruise will be back in 2022, featuring headliners Lamb of God and I Prevail. Also aboard for the boat ride will be Sevendust, Avatar, P.O.D., Steel Panther, and many more bands.

The Carnival Breeze ship will set sail from Galveston, Texas, on January 22nd, making stops in stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning on the 27th. Among the other acts on the lineup are 10 Years, ’68, Ayron Jones, Badflower, Blacktop Mojo, Bones U.K., Dead Poet Society, Dead Sara, From Ashes to New, He Is Legend, Lilith Czar, Motionless in White, Oxymorrons, RavenEye, VRSTY, Wage War, and Zero 9:36.

As has been the tradition on previous editions of ShipRocked, there will also be an all-star cover band called The Stowaways, featuring members of the various aforementioned acts and other musicians.

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton, who will also be performing solo on the ship, stated, “We are thrilled to announce that Lamb of God will be appearing on ShipRocked 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you’ve been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for 5 days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine…Let’s gooooooo!”

Steel Panther added, “Continuing the legacy of legendary seafarers who came before us like Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and the great Captain Merrill Stubing, Steel Panther is proud to be a part of ShipRocked 2022. It will be the best fishing trip you have ever been on…if you’re fishing for a first mate or just an old-fashioned rockin’ good time.“

ShipRocked 2020 diary and gallery
 Editor's Pick
ShipRocked 2020: A Daily Diary and Photo Gallery of Rock’s High Seas Adventure

In addition to multiple performances from each of the participating bands, the cruise will also feature a number of activities both on the ship and on land at the various stops.

With many people choosing to hold onto the cabins they reserved for the planned 2021 event, only a limited number of rooms are available. Head over to ShipRocked’s official website to reserve a stateroom.

ShipRocked 2022 poster

