Shutter Island Is a Surprisingly Compassionate Depiction of Mental Illness

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, they’re tackling one of the most misunderstood and stigmatized aspects of the field: residential treatment. Jenn, Mike, and Lara kick off a new month’s topic with Martin Scorcese’s psychological horror film, Shutter Island.

They’ll discuss the dark history of mental health care, opposing philosophies of treatment, and the film’s heartbreaking twist ending. Jenn has thoughts on that “Men of Violence” speech, Mike loves the film’s final moments, Lara enjoys the noir genre tropes, and everyone has a crush on Mark Ruffalo.

