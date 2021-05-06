Menu
Shutter Island Is a Surprisingly Compassionate Depiction of Mental Illness

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Psychoanalysis tackles one of the most misunderstood and stigmatized aspects of the field: residential treatment

Consequence Staff
May 6, 2021


Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, they’re tackling one of the most misunderstood and stigmatized aspects of the field: residential treatment. Jenn, Mike, and Lara kick off a new month’s topic with Martin Scorcese’s psychological horror film, Shutter Island

They’ll discuss the dark history of mental health care, opposing philosophies of treatment, and the film’s heartbreaking twist ending. Jenn has thoughts on that “Men of Violence” speech, Mike loves the film’s final moments, Lara enjoys the noir genre tropes, and everyone has a crush on Mark Ruffalo.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

