Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Bring Silk Sonic to 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Watch

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are indisputably two of the most impressive and entertaining live artists of this era, and they’re already proving that their new project Silk Sonic will continue their reign as such. Case and point: the duo’s mesmerizing performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night. Watch a replay of their soulful set below.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months ever since Silk Sonic introduced themselves in February. Shortly afterwards, the duo dropped their first-ever single “Leave the Door Open”, made their live debut at this year’s Grammys with a ’70s-inspired set and a touching in-memoriam tribute, and have caused a whole lot of online drama that’s fueled conspiracies about the band’s backstory.

Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, is expected later this year. It will serve as Mars’ first full-length release since 2016’s 24K Magic. As for .Paak, his last solo effort is Ventura, which came out back in 2019, and he teamed up with Busta Rhymes last year for the delightful single “YUUUU”.

A PERFORMANCE DOS SILK SONIC NO IHEART pic.twitter.com/koQeaGAIL5

— hellen ۞🚀 • "Nighty night, Hellen." (@waywardmars) May 28, 2021