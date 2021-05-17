Sin Quirin has exited Ministry a year after two women alleged that the guitarist engaged in sexual relationships with them when they were underage. The veteran industrial band will have a significantly different look the next time they hit the road, having recently announced a drummer change, as well.

In January 2020, an investigative report by Spin told the stories of two women, one named Kelly Longoria and another who chose to remain unidentified. Longoria maintained that she met Quirin (then a member of the industrial band Society 1) in 2002 when she was 15 years old, and that the two had sex several times while she was still a minor and then continued a sexual relationship when she was of legal age. Meanwhile, the unidentified woman alleged that Quirin met her at a Society 1 show in Portland, Oregon, when she was 16, and had sex with her two times.

In a statement to Spin via his attorney, Quirin denied having sex with either of the two women when they were underage. A lawyer for Ministry stated that frontman Al Jourgensen was “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”

Quirin had been a member of Ministry for a couple of years before the band broke up in 2008. He then rejoined them in 2012 after they got back together, and had been their guitarist ever since.

Without addressing the aforementioned allegations, Quirin announced on Friday (May 14th) via Facebook that he was leaving Ministry, saying it was the right time to focus on his health and personal life:

“Hey everyone, I hope you’re having a great Friday. I wanted to let you all know something that’s been on my mind for a while. I’ve decided to step down from Ministry. I’m in a much different place in my life right now and I feel the time is right for me to focus on my health, my personal life, as well as other projects and interests. Ministry will always be family to me. They all know I love them very much and that I want nothing but the best for them and much success. Thank you for your continued support everyone. Love you all!”

While the band has yet to name a new guitarist, Ministry have revealed that drummer Roy Mayorga has rejoined the group, having previously been a member from 2016 to 2017. The industrial outfit’s most recent drummers had been London May, who had only joined the band last year, and Derek Abrams, who had been on board from 2017 to 2019.

Mayorga is also the drummer in Stone Sour, but frontman Corey Taylor said it may be a while before the band regroups as he commits the next couple years to Slipknot and his solo career.

“Super excited to announce that I am officially back with my friends in Ministry,” Mayorga wrote on social media. “And can’t wait to hit the road with them coming up this October! See you all soon!”

The October dates Mayorga speaks of are Ministry’s headlining U.S. tour with support from Helmet and Front Line Assembly. The month-long outing kicks off October 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through a November 3rd show in Seattle. Tickets are available here.

Ministry have also been working on a new album for the past couple of years, unleashing the single “Alert Level” last year. The band plans to release its 15th studio LP later this year, but at this time it is unclear which members contributed to the album other than Al Jourgensen.