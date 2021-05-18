Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Sinéad O’Connor Recalls Terrifying Encounter with Prince in New Memoir

O'Connor calls Prince "a violent abuser of women" in an interview with the New York Times

sinead o'connor prince memoir
Sinead O’Connor (photo by Maja Smiejkowska) and Prince (photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 18, 2021 | 5:58pm ET

Over the years, Sinéad O’Connor has hinted at a violent confrontation with Prince after she scored a massive hit with a cover of his song, “Nothing Compares 2 U”. With a new memoir titled Rememberings on the way, the Irish singer is ready to dish out the terrifying details, some of which were teased in a new interview with The New York Times.

According to the Times, O’Connor said Prince “terrorized” her after summoning her to his Hollywood mansion. When she got there, Prince “chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase.”

When she snuck out on foot in the middle of the night, “he stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway.” In the interview, O’Connor added, “You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician, but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.”

Related Video

This account lines up with a story O’Connor told The London Mirror in 2007. “He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews,” she said at the time. “When I told him to go [bleep] himself he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape.”

When the interviewer commented on Prince’s dimutive build, O’Connor replied, “He can pack a punch. A few blows were exchanged. All I could do was spit. I spat on him quite a bit.”

screen shot 2017 07 11 at 9 07 03 pm Sinéad O’Connor Recalls Terrifying Encounter with Prince in New Memoir
 Editor's Pick
10 Artists Best Known for Cover Songs

O’Connor also spoke about the alleged dust-up in a 2014 interview with a Norweigian radio station and yet again during a 2019 appearance on Good Morning Britain. Having died of an accidental overdose more than four years ago, Prince obviously isn’t able to tell his side of the story, but O’Connor clearly doesn’t have any found memories of him.

Read the full New York Times interview here. Rememberings is currently available for pre-order ahead of its June 1st release.

Latest Stories

Death Cab for Cutie tour dates 2021 live fall tickets amphitheater dcfc, photo by Philip Cosores

Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2021 Amphitheater Tour Dates

May 18, 2021

Des Rocs tour

Des Rocs Announces 2021 US Headlining Tour

May 18, 2021

st vincent carrie brownstein the nowhere inn trailer watch

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Share Trailer for Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Watch

May 18, 2021

Guy Fieri at Slipknot show

Mentally We're All Headbanging at This Slipknot Show with Guy Fieri: Watch

May 18, 2021

 

smino rice and gravy new song single listen stream

Smino Uncorks New Single "Rice & Gravy": Stream

May 18, 2021

the wallflowers maybe your hearts not in it no more new song stream

The Wallflowers Share New Song "Maybe Your Heart's Not in It No More": Stream

May 18, 2021

kevin morby hamilton leithauser 2021 fall mixer tour dates

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Team Up for US Tour

May 18, 2021

Rancid Pennywise Suidical Tendencies supergroup song

Punk Supergroup The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies) Unleash New Song "One Voice": Stream

May 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sinéad O’Connor Recalls Terrifying Encounter with Prince in New Memoir

Menu Shop Search Help