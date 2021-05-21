Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Previously Unreleased Slash Song “Crazy” Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

The track was blocked from release, so Slash instead recorded the tune as "Doctor Alibi” with Lemmy Kilmister

Unearthed Slash Song Featuring Chester Bennington
Chester Bennington and Slash, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 12:53pm ET

A one-minute snippet of a previously unreleased Slash song featuring the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has been uploaded online.

The track, titled “Crazy”, was intended for release on Slash’s 2010 debut solo album. However, Linkin Park’s camp prevented the song’s release at the time. Instead, Slash enlisted legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister for the vocals, and the track ended up being called “Doctor Alibi”.

The snippet originates from producer Big Chris Flores, who recorded the aforementioned solo LP. In 2019, Flores went back into the studio to add drum programming and bass to the song. A final, full-length version is intended for release in the distant future to benefit 320 Changes Direction, the mental health awareness organization created by Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington.

Related Video

In an interview with GN’R podcast “Appetite for Distortion,” Flores recalled the workmanlike recording session with Bennington and the track’s eventual shelving.

“We sent him the demo and set up a session,” Flores said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “Chester came in for literally probably a few hours, recorded it and was, like, ‘Hey, can I hang out for a little bit?’ and that was the last of it. It was one or two takes when he got here. There was nothing really to it.”

He continued: “I think part of the reason it got shelved for so long was out of respect, just waiting for Linkin Park to release whatever they were going to release with Chester and then give Talinda and his mom time to figure out if they wanted to do anything with it. Slash hadn’t heard anything from them and it just was forgotten about, I feel like, so it was just perfect timing [to release a snippet].”

Myles Kennedy new solo album
 Editor's Pick
Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) Announces New Solo Album, Shares Single “In Stride”: Stream

In a 2018 interview with Variety, Slash discussed “Crazy” and mentioned that the track was in the hands of Bennington’s family. “His family has got it, so it would be totally up to them,” Slash said of the possible release of a final version. “It was really good. He was awesome. It would be fine with me if they wanted to [release] it. Musically, it’s basically the same as the Lemmy song, but the lyrics are really poignant.”

Bennington died on July 20th, 2017, at the age of 41, leaving behind a multiplatinum legacy with Linkin Park.

Listen to the snippet of “Crazy” and compare it to the full Lemmy version of “Doctor Alibi” below.

Latest Stories

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

omar rodriguez-lopez 62 albums back catalogue streaming stream clouds hill new solo john frusciante

Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

May 21, 2021

perry farrell kind heaven orchestra mend taylor hawkins elliot easton david bryan

Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra Shares New Song "Mend": Stream

May 21, 2021

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH New Song "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Shares New Song "Mammoth" Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

May 21, 2021

 

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss' Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

May 21, 2021

Florence and the machine call me cruella stream disney

Florence and The Machine Unveil New Song "Call Me Cruella": Stream

May 21, 2021

twin shadow self-titled album new song get closer stream

Twin Shadow Announces Self-Titled New Album, Shares "Get Closer": Stream

May 21, 2021

polo g lil wayne gang gang new song music video stream

Polo G Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song "GANG GANG": Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Previously Unreleased Slash Song "Crazy" Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help