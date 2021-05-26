Sleater-Kinney Shares New Single “High In the Grass”: Stream

Menu
Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker offer another preview of their upcoming LP Path of Wellness

Sleater Kinney, photo by Karen Murphy
May 26, 2021 | 9:10am ET

Sleater-Kinney are set to return on June 11th with their tenth studio album, Path of Wellness. As the latest preview, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have broken off a new single called “High In the Grass” along with a music video directed by Kelly Sears. Watch it below.

The Pacific NW duo’s 10th album to date, and follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, Path of Wellness was written and recorded by Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker over quarantine. After working with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark on their previous album, Brownstein and Tucker chose to self-produce the new 11-track LP themselves. Accompanying them in their Portland studio were an array of local musicians who helped “bring their vision to life.”

Sleater-Kinney previously previewed Path of Wellness with the lead single, “Worry With You”.

Beginning in August, Brownstein and Tucker will join Wilco for a co-headlining North American tour. Tickets are available here.

 

