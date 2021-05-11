Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Path of Wellness, Share “Worry With You”: Stream

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker self-produced their 10th full-length, which arrives in June

Sleater-Kinney 2021 new album
Sleater Kinney, photo by Karen Murphy
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 8:42am ET

Sleater-Kinney will return in June with a new album called Path of Wellness.

The band’s 10th album to date, and follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, Path of Wellness was written and recorded by Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker over quarantine. After working with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark on their previous album, Brownstein and Tucker opted to self-produce the new 11-track LP themselves. Accompanying them in their Portland studio were an array of local musicians who helped “bring their vision to life.”

As a first preview, Sleater-Kinney have shared the video for “Worry With You”. Watch it below.

Related Video

Come August, Brownstein and Tucker will get a chance to take the album on the road when they join Wilco for their “It’s Time” co-headlining tour. Tickets are available here.

Path of Wellness arrives officially on June 11th through Mom + Pop Music.

Path of Wellness Tracklist:
01. Path Of Wellness
02. High in the Grass
03. Worry With You
04. Method
05. Shadow Town
06. Favorite Neighbor
07. Tomorrow’s Grave
08. No Knives
09. Complex Female Characters
10. Down The Line
11. Bring Mercy

Sleater-Kinney 2021 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts *
08/07 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
08/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^
08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *^
08/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *^
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *^
08/17 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *^
08/18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater *^
08/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^
08/21 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *^
08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *^
08/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *^
08/25 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *^
08/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *^
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion *^

* = w/ Wilco
^ = w/ NNAMDÏ

Latest Stories

sylvan esso fall 2021 us tour dates numb video

Sylvan Esso Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

May 11, 2021

Caribou Fall 2021 Winter 2022 tour dates

Caribou Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

May 11, 2021

big thief 2021 north american tour dates tickets

Big Thief Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

May 11, 2021

Rise Against

Rise Against Announce 2021 Summer Tour

May 10, 2021

 

danny elfman nightmare before christmas live to film cocnert experience banc of california stadium october 29th halloween

Danny Elfman's The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert Returning This Halloween

May 10, 2021

Evanescence Halestorm Tour 2021

Evanescence and Halestorm Announce 2021 US Arena Co-Headlining Tour

May 10, 2021

nine inch nails pixies concerts tickets 2021 cleveland tour shows

Nine Inch Nails Announce Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concerts with Pixies

May 7, 2021

justin bieber 2022 tour dates rescheduled justice tickets

Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

May 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Path of Wellness, Share "Worry With You": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help