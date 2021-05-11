Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Path of Wellness, Share “Worry With You”: Stream

Sleater-Kinney will return in June with a new album called Path of Wellness.

The band’s 10th album to date, and follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, Path of Wellness was written and recorded by Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker over quarantine. After working with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark on their previous album, Brownstein and Tucker opted to self-produce the new 11-track LP themselves. Accompanying them in their Portland studio were an array of local musicians who helped “bring their vision to life.”

As a first preview, Sleater-Kinney have shared the video for “Worry With You”. Watch it below.

Come August, Brownstein and Tucker will get a chance to take the album on the road when they join Wilco for their “It’s Time” co-headlining tour. Tickets are available here.

Path of Wellness arrives officially on June 11th through Mom + Pop Music.

Path of Wellness Tracklist:

01. Path Of Wellness

02. High in the Grass

03. Worry With You

04. Method

05. Shadow Town

06. Favorite Neighbor

07. Tomorrow’s Grave

08. No Knives

09. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

Sleater-Kinney 2021 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts *

08/07 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *^

08/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *^

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *^

08/17 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *^

08/18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater *^

08/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

08/21 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *^

08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *^

08/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *^

08/25 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *^

08/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *^

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion *^

* = w/ Wilco

^ = w/ NNAMDÏ