Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Shares Cover of CSNY’s “Carry On”: Stream

The Slipknot frontman offers up a soulful rendition of the classic Déjà Vu song

Corey Taylor, photo by Ashley Osborn
May 14, 2021 | 2:25pm ET

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared a soulful cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Carry On” via the Amazon Original singles series.

Taylor offers a powerful rendition of the classic Déjà Vu opener, and his vocals are ideal for the intense harmonies of CSNY. The iconic folk-rock supergroup were a major influence on the singer, who recalls hearing the band’s songs in his youth.

“Growing up, the harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young always captivated me,” Taylor said in a press release. “What they could do felt more like superpowers than music. Showing them appreciation is just my way of thanking them for inspiring me.”

For fans who’ve only heard Taylor in hard rock or heavy metal mode, the cover reveals his softer side. The acoustic guitars and vocals are crisp and out front, backed by a choir that lifts the cover to the grandiose heights of the original.

Taylor’s recording aligns with the release of a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of CSNY’s seminal Déjà Vu LP. The box set includes the full album on both 180-gram vinyl and CD, plus hours of rare and unreleased studio recordings.

As for Taylor, the Slipknot vocalist has stepped out on his own during the pandemic, releasing a solo album and planning a socially distanced spring tour that kicks off on May 18th.

Corey Taylor Socially Distanced 2021 US Tour
More recently, Taylor discussed another primary classic rock influence, Cheap Trick, in Consequence‘s virtual round-table focusing on the legendary At Budokan live album. The panel also included Linda Perry, Butch Walker, and producer Jack Douglas, plus a very special surprise guest.

Listen to Taylor’s cover of “Carry On” via Amazon below.

