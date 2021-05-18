Mentally We’re All Headbanging at This Slipknot Show with Guy Fieri: Watch

With all the recent tour and festival announcements, we are starting to envision ourselves headbanging at a metal show in the not-too-distant future. For now, we have the visual of Guy Fieri doing just that at a Slipknot concert.

Thanks to Alexandria Crahan, daughter of Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, video of the Mayor of Flavortown rocking out at a pre-pandemic Slipknot show is going viral on TikTok. Alexandria posted the footage, with the caption, “It was like a beautiful fever dream @slipknot #flavortown #guyfieri #slipknot #foodnetwork.”

The video shows an incognito Guy Fieri feeling all the vibes of a Slipknot show as the masked metal band performed the song “Custer”. The clip adds the words, “The time I met Guy Fieri at a Slipknot concert … He was really nice”, ending with a pic of Guy posing with Alexandria backstage.

Fieri is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with famous rockers, having filmed an episode of AXS TV’s Rock & Roll Road Trip a couple years ago with his doppelgänger Sammy Hagar (the host of the show) and, wait for it … Tool’s Maynard James Keenan. He’s also not as bad a guy as people make him out to be, as comedian Shane Torres once eloquently pointed out during a stand-up appearance on Conan (see below).

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s Clown is stirring up some flavors of his own, having just announced his own cannabis line. The percussionist’s Clown Cannabis is a partnership with Hollister Cannabis Co. and Heavy Grass, and features pre-rolls and other products. It is currently available in California only.

Clown’s cannabis brand follows GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” line of CBD products, which includes hemp flower, pre-rolls, and Delta-8 gummies.

See Guy Fieri headbanging at a Slipknot show in the TikTok video below, followed by comedian Shane Torres’ aforementioned defense of the Food Network star.