Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Gish-Era Live Archival Release

The limited-edition vinyl pressing captures the band's 1992 concert in Japan

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage
Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 30, 2021 | 9:25pm ET

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Gish, Smashing Pumpkins have announced their first-ever archival release. It comes in the form of a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the band’s 1992 concert in Kawasaki, Japan.

An autographed 180-gram purple swirl double vinyl is available exclusively through Billy Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s webstore. The audio is sourced from the soundboard and “is not available anywhere else.” The 11-song tracklist includes material from Gish, the 1991 EP Lull, and the follow-up LP, 1993’s Siamese Dream.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Billy Corgan offered an update on Pumpkins’ in-the-works sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. “I’m in the middle of it. I’m about 16 songs into recording. All the drums are done,” Corgan revealed. “We anticipate it being done, essentially, by the end of the year. And it’s pretty wild. It’s pretty all over the place. But it’s definitely in the tradition of Mellon Collie and [2000’s] Machina. It’s a sequel to both records, actually.”

Related Video

“It’s the third part of a trilogy of stories that started with the Zero character,” Corgan added. “That’s why I wore that shirt. On Machina, I became Glass. And now this is the third iteration of the characters.”

Latest Stories

Jason Newsted Not Joining Megadeth

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted "Not Joining Megadeth"

May 30, 2021

Punk Show Vaccination Ticket Prices Florida

Punk Show Promoter Charges $18 for Fans Who Are Vaccinated, $1,000 for Those Who Are Not [Updated]

May 30, 2021

BJ Thomas dead

R.I.P. B.J. Thomas, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" Singer Dead at 78

May 29, 2021

Jay-z beyonce most expensive car boat tail rolls royce

JAY-Z and Beyoncé May Have Bought World's Most Expensive Car for $28 Million

May 29, 2021

 

DMX Exodus Analysis

Why Exodus Is the Perfect Eulogy For DMX

May 28, 2021

Isaiah Rashad Kenny Beats new cave freestyle stream

Isaiah Rashad Teams Up with Kenny Beats for New Freestyle: Stream

May 28, 2021

EarthGang Aretha Song Of The Week

Song Of The Week: EarthGang’s “Aretha” Is a Thunderous Ode to the Queen of Soul

and May 28, 2021

Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axle Rose's Teleprompter

Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose's Teleprompter: "They Treated Us Like Sh*t"

May 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Gish-Era Live Archival Release

Menu Shop Search Sale