Smashing Pumpkins Announce Gish-Era Live Archival Release

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Gish, Smashing Pumpkins have announced their first-ever archival release. It comes in the form of a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the band’s 1992 concert in Kawasaki, Japan.

An autographed 180-gram purple swirl double vinyl is available exclusively through Billy Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s webstore. The audio is sourced from the soundboard and “is not available anywhere else.” The 11-song tracklist includes material from Gish, the 1991 EP Lull, and the follow-up LP, 1993’s Siamese Dream.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Billy Corgan offered an update on Pumpkins’ in-the-works sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. “I’m in the middle of it. I’m about 16 songs into recording. All the drums are done,” Corgan revealed. “We anticipate it being done, essentially, by the end of the year. And it’s pretty wild. It’s pretty all over the place. But it’s definitely in the tradition of Mellon Collie and [2000’s] Machina. It’s a sequel to both records, actually.”

“It’s the third part of a trilogy of stories that started with the Zero character,” Corgan added. “That’s why I wore that shirt. On Machina, I became Glass. And now this is the third iteration of the characters.”