Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

A concept album set in the Long Island independent music scene

Smol Data, photo by Melanie Wolff
Smol Data, photo by Melanie Wolff
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 14, 2021 | 11:45am ET

Smol Data have unveiled their new debut album Inconvenience Store. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Lead songwriter Karah Goldstein wrote and recorded all of Inconvenience Store, with mastering by Billy Mannino (oso oso). The album works as a concept album about the Long Island music scene — songs about money, jealousy, and insecurity come at you faster than your 30th birthday, creating a feeling so specific it becomes universal.

Inconvenience Store is a collection of ten individual stories about the insane little art community you made the center of your universe as a teenager — and the one you are now, quickly, aging out of,” Goldstein wrote in a Twitter statement. “I bring you 30 haphazard minutes of pettiness, shallow infatuation + a desperate refusal to grow up. I hope you love it.”

Related Video

mckinley dixon artist of the month photo credit David Muessig
 Editor's Pick
Artist of the Month McKinley Dixon on Time Travel, Cowboy Bebop, and the Death of a Childhood Friend

Previously, the band shared the singles “Emotional Labor Day” and “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”.

Inconvenience Store Artwork:

smol data inconvenience store artwork Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

Inconvenience Store Tracklist:
01. Dry Lightning
02. Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)
03. Emotional Labor Day
04. Tinceltown
05. Cartoon Str8 Ppl
06. Bitch Store
07. Bagel Store
08. Inconvenience Store
09. Sword Store
10. Last Call Indie Darlings

 

Latest Stories

Jorja Smith, photo by Bardha Krasniqi

Jorja Smith Drops New EP Be Right Back: Stream

May 14, 2021

peter rosenberg real late new album next chamber new song stream

Peter Rosenberg Announces Debut Album Real Late Featuring Westside Gunn, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon

May 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Song "good 4 u": Stream

May 14, 2021

21 savage spiral from the book of saw soundtrack stream

21 Savage Unleashes Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack: Stream

May 14, 2021

 

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers Announce New Album The Ultra Vivid Lament, Share "Orwellian": Stream

May 14, 2021

migos straightenin new song stream

Migos Drop New Song "Straightenin": Stream

May 14, 2021

nicki minaj fractions new song stream

Nicki Minaj Releases Beam Me Up Scotty on Streaming Services with New Drake and Lil Wayne Track "Seeing Green": Stream

May 14, 2021

J. Cole Releases New Album The Off-Season: Stream

May 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help