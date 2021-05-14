Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

Smol Data have unveiled their new debut album Inconvenience Store. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Lead songwriter Karah Goldstein wrote and recorded all of Inconvenience Store, with mastering by Billy Mannino (oso oso). The album works as a concept album about the Long Island music scene — songs about money, jealousy, and insecurity come at you faster than your 30th birthday, creating a feeling so specific it becomes universal.

“Inconvenience Store is a collection of ten individual stories about the insane little art community you made the center of your universe as a teenager — and the one you are now, quickly, aging out of,” Goldstein wrote in a Twitter statement. “I bring you 30 haphazard minutes of pettiness, shallow infatuation + a desperate refusal to grow up. I hope you love it.”

Previously, the band shared the singles “Emotional Labor Day” and “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”.

Inconvenience Store Artwork:

Inconvenience Store Tracklist:

01. Dry Lightning

02. Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)

03. Emotional Labor Day

04. Tinceltown

05. Cartoon Str8 Ppl

06. Bitch Store

07. Bagel Store

08. Inconvenience Store

09. Sword Store

10. Last Call Indie Darlings