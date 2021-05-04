Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Smol Data Share New Song “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”: Stream

Long Island-based musician Karah Goldstein preps debut LP for May 14th release

smol data inconvenience store emotional labor day new album debut new song single listen stream
Smol Data, image courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 4, 2021 | 5:18pm ET

Long Island-based musician Karah Goldstein records jangly, emo-leaning guitar pop under the name Smol Data. The artist has just shared the new track “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”, off of her debut LP Inconvenience Store, due out May 14th on Open Door Records and Broken Camera Records.

Smol Data’s music sits in the vein of fellow bedroom pop acts like Adult Mom and illuminati hotties, building tracks around simple pop song structures cut with searing guitars and a strong DIY aesthetic. On her new track, Goldstein aspires towards the mundanities of full-time employment. “So honey, tell me, is she salaried? Are her invoices all paid? Does she boil pots of tea and plant trees at her parents’ house when she’s home for the holidays?”, she sings. Billy Mannino of oso oso helped master the album, and his direction can be heard on the track as the buzzing intro flourishes into a rollicking full band. You can check out the full track below.

“Salaried (Bankruptcy Day)” is the second taste of her album after releasing “Emotional Labor Day” last month. Inconvenience Store is currently available for pre-order.

Related Video

Latest Stories

mitski the end this is where we fall

Mitski Shares "The End" from Graphic Novel Soundtrack, Exclusive Pages Released: Stream

May 4, 2021

Descendents new album classic lineup

Descendents Announce New Album Featuring Early Lineup, Unveil "Baby Doncha Know": Stream

May 4, 2021

phife dawg new single french kiss deux stream

New Phife Dawg Single "French Kiss Deux" Posthumously Released: Stream

May 4, 2021

Anjimile by Omari Spears, Daniel Hart by Zoe-Ruth Erwin, Lomelda by Tonje-Thilesen 1978 reunion orchestral reimagining giver taker

Anjimile Shares Orchestral "1978 (Reunion)" featuring Lomelda: Stream

May 4, 2021

 

Wavves Hideaway Help Is on the Way Stream

Wavves Announce New Album Hideaway, Share "Help Is on the Way": Stream

May 4, 2021

The Black Keys

The Black Keys Take It Easy on New Blues Cover Song "Going Down South": Stream

May 3, 2021

zach hill undo k from hot new album gas song single 750 dispel

Undo K from Hot (Death Grips' Zach Hill) Announce New Album, Share "750 Dispel": Stream

May 3, 2021

At the Gates new single

At the Gates Unleash New Song "Spectre of Extinction" Featuring King Diamond Guitarist Andy La Rocque: Stream

May 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smol Data Share New Song "Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help