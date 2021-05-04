Smol Data Share New Song “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”: Stream

Long Island-based musician Karah Goldstein records jangly, emo-leaning guitar pop under the name Smol Data. The artist has just shared the new track “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”, off of her debut LP Inconvenience Store, due out May 14th on Open Door Records and Broken Camera Records.

Smol Data’s music sits in the vein of fellow bedroom pop acts like Adult Mom and illuminati hotties, building tracks around simple pop song structures cut with searing guitars and a strong DIY aesthetic. On her new track, Goldstein aspires towards the mundanities of full-time employment. “So honey, tell me, is she salaried? Are her invoices all paid? Does she boil pots of tea and plant trees at her parents’ house when she’s home for the holidays?”, she sings. Billy Mannino of oso oso helped master the album, and his direction can be heard on the track as the buzzing intro flourishes into a rollicking full band. You can check out the full track below.

“Salaried (Bankruptcy Day)” is the second taste of her album after releasing “Emotional Labor Day” last month. Inconvenience Store is currently available for pre-order.

