Sneaker Pimps Announce Squaring the Circle, Their First New Album in Nearly 20 Years

Ahead of the LP's fall release, the title track is out July 9th

Sneaker Pimps, photo via artist
May 22, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

English trip-hop veterans Sneaker Pimps have announced their return with Squaring the Circle, the group’s first new album since 2002’s Bloodsport. The full-length is due out this fall, with the title track being released as the lead single on July 9th.

Squaring the Circle was written, performed, and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe. Corner laid down the vocals alongside featured artist Simonne Jones. Check out a preview of the haunting piano ballad “Squaring the Circle” below.

Running 16 tracks long, the album was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London, UK. Sneaker Pimps hinted at the project on social media earlier this year and been laying out digital breadcrumbs over the past month.

“ITS TAKEN MANY YEARS AND MANY FALSE STARTS TO GET SNEAKER PIMPS BACK IN THE GAME,” wrote Corner on Twitter. “SOMETIMES U NEED TO BACK THE FUCK OFF AND LET THE UNIVERSE TAKE CONTROL. IM PROUD AND RELIEVED TO SAY IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING. WE OFFICIALLY HAVE NEW MUSIC.

 Editor's Pick
The 100 Best One-Hit Wonder Songs

Sneaker Pimps are best known for their 1996 hit, “6 Underground”, featuring the vocals of former lead singer Kelli Ali, who left the group after their breakout 1996 debut, Becoming X. The song peaked at No. 15 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100. Revisit the track below.

Digital and vinyl pre-orders are ongoing.

Squaring the Circle Artwork:

Squaring the Circle Tracklist:
01. Fighter
02. Squaring the Circle
03. Love Me Stupid
04. Pink Noise
05. No Show
06. Stripes
07. Child in the Dark
08. Black Rain
09. Alibis
10. Lifeline
11. The Paper Room
12. Immaculate Hearts
13. So Far Gone
14. Come Like the Cure
15. SOS
16. The Tranquility Trap

