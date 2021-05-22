Sneaker Pimps Announce Squaring the Circle, Their First New Album in Nearly 20 Years

English trip-hop veterans Sneaker Pimps have announced their return with Squaring the Circle, the group’s first new album since 2002’s Bloodsport. The full-length is due out this fall, with the title track being released as the lead single on July 9th.

Squaring the Circle was written, performed, and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe. Corner laid down the vocals alongside featured artist Simonne Jones. Check out a preview of the haunting piano ballad “Squaring the Circle” below.

Running 16 tracks long, the album was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London, UK. Sneaker Pimps hinted at the project on social media earlier this year and been laying out digital breadcrumbs over the past month.

“ITS TAKEN MANY YEARS AND MANY FALSE STARTS TO GET SNEAKER PIMPS BACK IN THE GAME,” wrote Corner on Twitter. “SOMETIMES U NEED TO BACK THE FUCK OFF AND LET THE UNIVERSE TAKE CONTROL. IM PROUD AND RELIEVED TO SAY IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING. WE OFFICIALLY HAVE NEW MUSIC.

Sneaker Pimps are best known for their 1996 hit, “6 Underground”, featuring the vocals of former lead singer Kelli Ali, who left the group after their breakout 1996 debut, Becoming X. The song peaked at No. 15 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100. Revisit the track below.

Digital and vinyl pre-orders are ongoing.

Squaring the Circle Artwork:

Squaring the Circle Tracklist:

01. Fighter

02. Squaring the Circle

03. Love Me Stupid

04. Pink Noise

05. No Show

06. Stripes

07. Child in the Dark

08. Black Rain

09. Alibis

10. Lifeline

11. The Paper Room

12. Immaculate Hearts

13. So Far Gone

14. Come Like the Cure

15. SOS

16. The Tranquility Trap