Saturday Night Live to Stream Elon Musk-Hosted Episode on YouTube

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will be historic, and it’s not because a union-busting COVID skeptic tech billionaire is serving as its host. For the first time in the show’s 46-year history, SNL will broadcast live across the globe.

As Variety reports, a YouTube stream of tonight’s episode hosted by Elon Musk will be available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

“SNL is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCU’s entertainment networks, in a statement.

The episode will air live on SNL’s YouTube channel beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET. Joining Elon Musk for tonight’s episode will be Miley Cyrus as musical guest and Musk’s partner, Grimes, who will apparently make her acting debut.