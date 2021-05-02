Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Song of the Week: Billie Eilish Reclaims Herself on “Your Power”

A powerful message from the pop wunderkind as she launches her career into a new era

billie eilish your power song of the week
Billie Eilish
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 2, 2021 | 6:20pm ET

Song of the Week digs into the new track we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Billie Eilish sings for those stepping out of lopsided dynamics on “Your Power”.

Billie Eilish’s ascent was built for the internet age: a SoundCloud upload, a “made just for fun” viral hit, and a brother-sister duo creating music in a bedroom are perfect plot points of a story for this Extremely Online generation. The singer has been seemingly unstoppable since she burst onto the scene, sweeping up Grammy award after Grammy award, and there’s a strange dichotomy to her fame: her intentionally unglamorous, The Office-quoting sensibilities are heavily juxtaposed with the fact that she is hailed as a wunderkind and a musical marvel within the industry.

Lately, too, Eilish has started to peel back her neon green layers, starting with an AppleTV documentary (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry) and, most recently, the vulnerable new track “Your Power”. While sonically the track is far from a departure for Eilish, the aesthetic and themes are new ground for the still very young artist. The cover art shows her blonde, wrapped in a simple cream-colored sweater, a marked step away from her dark-edged aura sported to this point.

Related Video

The song itself, “Your Power”, is actually a reclamation of power on Eilish’s part, heavily alluding to a relationship that began when she was 16 and rapper Brandon Adams (who performs under the name 7: AMP) was 22. Throughout the song, Eilish is intentionally vague, speaking on behalf of all young women who are taken advantage of in plain sight. Much of this relationship she sings about happened during Eilish’s first steps into the spotlight — if someone with a certain amount of power and influence can undergo this kind of experience, what of the young women who don’t have anyone, or anything, to lean on?

Haley Williams of Paramore chimed in on Twitter, saying: “I wish I’d heard Billie’s newest song when I was 19. Powerful message for a young and brilliantly talented young person to sing about the grooming that takes place every day, especially within creative industries.” The track has arrived ahead of Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, set for July 30th. As she continues to step into that power, her power, her strength is communicated through that great gift of hers: her voice.

“How dare you? And how could you? / Will you only feel bad when they find out?”

–Mary Siroky
Contributing Editor

Top Songs Playlist

Also check out and subscribe to our Spotify New Sounds playlist.

Latest Stories

Little Simz Drop 6 EP New Album Song Single Stream

Song of the Week: Little Simz Raises a Rousing Battle Cry with “Introvert”

and April 24, 2021

TEKE::TEKE new song yuri ni single music video listen watch stream

Song of the Week: Montreal Psych Rockers TEKE::TEKE Unleash Playful Mayhem on the Wild "Barbara"

and April 18, 2021

tkay maidza new song "shook"

Song of the Week: Tkay Maidza's "Syrup" Longs for Hot and Sticky Summer Nights to Come

and April 10, 2021

83155 this time ill be of use debut album capstone song stream

Song of the Week: Indianapolis Hip-Hop Trio 81355 Bury the Past in Hope of a Better Future on "Capstone"

and April 3, 2021

 

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Conor Cunningham

Song of the Week: BROCKHAMPTON and Danny Brown Call Out the Haters on Return Single "BUZZCUT"

and March 27, 2021

SABA

Song of the Week: SABA Stays Fresh as Ever on the Reflective "Ziplock"

and March 20, 2021

Lucy Dacus, photo by Marin Leong

Song of the Week: Lucy Dacus Delivers a Wrenching Ballad with "Thumbs"

and March 13, 2021

Silk Sonic

Song of the Week: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Play It Smooth as Silk Sonic on "Leave the Door Open"

and March 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: Billie Eilish Reclaims Herself on "Your Power"

Menu Shop Search Help