Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spiritbox Announce Debut Album Eternal Blue, Share “Secret Garden”: Stream

The Canadian metal band's first full-length LP arrives September 17th

Spiritbox Announce New Album Eternal Blue
Spiritbox, photo by Travis Shinn
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2021 | 2:06pm ET

Rising metal band Spiritbox have announced their highly anticipated debut album, Eternal Blue, out September 17th via Rise Records. The Canadian trio also shared the new single “Secret Garden”.

The album will arrive on a wave of hype following the band’s 2017 EP and a long string of successful one-off singles — three of which made the tracklist for Eternal Blue (“Constance”, “Circle with Me”, and “Holy Roller”).

In a way, the singles format has both helped and hindered the band. As singer Courtney LaPlante explains, the single limits the listener’s perception to just one song at a time. In turn, the expectations for each new song become more particular.

Related Video

“I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song, because I realize as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions,” LaPlante said in a press release.

On their latest track, “Secret Garden”, Spiritbox offer up another mind-expanding metallic storm of exact riffs and melodic vocals. The band create a dreamlike ambience with their sheer musicality, as the moving parts assemble into a singular, colossal whole.

“I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with,” LaPlante said. “I celebrate variation. ‘Secret Garden’ is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that.”

Spiritbox Featured Spiritbox Announce Debut Album Eternal Blue, Share Secret Garden: Stream
 Editor's Pick
Spiritbox Unveil Video for New Song “Circle with Me”, Share Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

Putting out a proper full-length is a major step for Spiritbox, one the band had hoped to take on sooner.

“We are very anxious to release our album, it is a body of work we have been accumulating for over two years,” LaPlante said. “Having the recording process put on hold for so long due to the pandemic has made me see that I can never take the experience of tracking an album for granted ever again.”

Pre-order Eternal Blue via the Spiritbox website. Stream “Secret Garden” and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Eternal Blue Artwork:

Spiritbox Eternal Blue

Eternal Blue Tracklist:
01. Sun Killer
02. Hurt You
03. Yellowjacket feat. Sam Carter
04. The Summit
05. Secret Garden
06. Silk in the Strings
07. Holy Roller
08. Eternal Blue
09. We Live in a Strange World
10. Halcyon
11. Circle with Me
12. Constance

Latest Stories

danny elfman insects new song stream oingo boingo cover

Danny Elfman Updates Oingo Boingo's "Insects" on New Song: Stream

May 25, 2021

Manuel Zeal and Ardor

Zeal & Ardor Unveil New Song "Run" Ahead of Forthcoming Third Album: Stream

May 25, 2021

wye oak tnt new song single music video listen stream watch

Wye Oak Drop New Song "TNT": Stream

May 25, 2021

Red Fang New Song "Why"

Red Fang Unveil New Song "Why" with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

May 24, 2021

 

Modest Mouse 2021 tour dates

Modest Mouse Announce 2021 US Headlining Tour, Share New Song "Leave a Light On": Stream

May 24, 2021

Pet Shop Boys Unveil New Single "Cricket wife": Stream

May 22, 2021

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

omar rodriguez-lopez 62 albums back catalogue streaming stream clouds hill new solo john frusciante

Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spiritbox Announce Debut Album Eternal Blue, Share "Secret Garden": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale