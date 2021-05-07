Menu
Squid Release Debut Album Bright Green Field: Stream

Brighton post-punk group go all out for their first full-length

Squid Bright Green Field stream new album song music, photo by Holly Whitaker
Squid, photo by Holly Whitaker
May 7, 2021 | 12:39pm ET

Brighton post-punk group Squid have just released their debut album, Bright Green Field. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Bright Green Field spans 11 tracks in total, including the previously released singles “Paddling” and “Narrator”. Squid went all in when creating the record, which can be heard in the 30-person choir, the horn and string ensemble, and their strange use of field recordings of bees. Props to producer Dan Carey (black midi, Bat For Lashes, Hot Chip) for making it all work together in a way that’s not too far off from LCD Soundsystem’s weirder moments.

Back in March, we caught up with the five-piece band about the various influences that helped spawn Bright Green Field. That list included Mark Fisher’s Capitalist Realism, an old tavern in Chippenham, and Deerhunter’s iconic song “Nothing Ever Happened”. Revisit the interview here.

Physical copies of Bright Green Field are currently on sale, including vinyl and CD releases, through Warp’s website. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist for those below.

Last year, Squid continued their rapid ascent to post-punk fame by signing a deal with Warp Records. In celebration of that big move, they released a handful of tracks, including “Sludge” and “Broadcaster”, in 2020.

Bright Green Field Artwork:

Bright Green Field by Squid album artwork cover art

Bright Green Field Tracklist:
01. Resolution Square
02. G.S.K
03. Narrator feat Martha Skye Murphy
04. Boy Racers
05. Paddling
06. Documentary Filmmaker
07. 2010
08. The Flyover
09. Peel St
10. Global Groove
11. Pamphlets

