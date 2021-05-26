Menu
St. Vincent Announces US Tour in Support of Daddy’s Home

The 23-date jaunt includes shows with Spoon

St. Vincent daddy's home us tour dates 2021 tickets
St. Vincent, photo by Zackery Michael
May 26, 2021 | 12:36pm ET

St. Vincent is hitting the road this fall to tour her new album, Daddy’s Home.

The 23-city tour will kick off September 3rd in Portland Maine and hit major stops across the US including Nashville, Los Angeles and Boston before wrapping towards the end of October. For a trio of shows out west, Spoon will provide direct support.

The dates also include a number of previously announced festival appearances, such as Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Austin City Limits, and Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

For the jaunt, St. Vincent will be accompanied by the Down and Out Downtown Band, which also backed her recent performances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 3rd via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can find deals here via Stubhub.

Earlier this month, St. Vincent teamed up with Carrie Brownstein to drop the long-anticipated first trailer for their upcoming mockumentary, The Nowhere Inn.

St. Vincent 2021 Tour Dates:
09/03 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
09/04 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
09/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor
09/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
09/11 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/16 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center
09/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
09/22 –Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles *
09/23 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^
10/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL
10/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/14 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
10/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/20 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

* = w/ Spoon
^ = w/ Mereba

