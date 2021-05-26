On Tuesday night, St. Vincent appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In keeping with the posh ’70s style of her latest album Daddy’s Home, Annie Clark presented a retro performance of “Down” made to look like it was pulled from an old VHS tape from decades past. Watch the replay below.

“Down” is the last single released before Daddy’s Home officially came out, and it’s arguably our favorite track from the album. As our own Mary Siroky put it when writing about it as the Song of the Week, “Down” is “dizzying in its musical complexity” because it “starts with one foot distinctly rooted in the modern era, before cascading into a ’70s-inspired sound that invokes visions of a long-ago downtown Manhattan.”

Later this year, St. Vincent will bring her Masseduction follow-up LP on the road when she performs live at Austin City Limits and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Word is she’s going to announce tour dates sometime soon as well, so stayed tuned here for more info.

There’s more than just music on St. Vincent’s horizon, too. Last week, she unveiled the trailer for The Nowhere Inn, an upcoming mockumentary film starring both Annie Clark and Sleater-Kinney member Carrie Brownstein.