Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

St. Vincent Takes Us Back to 1973 with Performance of “Down” on Fallon: Watch

Annie Clark supports Daddy's Home with a posh '70s-inspired late-night TV appearance

St Vincent on Fallon
St. Vincent on Fallon
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 26, 2021 | 8:44am ET

On Tuesday night, St. Vincent appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In keeping with the posh ’70s style of her latest album Daddy’s Home, Annie Clark presented a retro performance of “Down” made to look like it was pulled from an old VHS tape from decades past. Watch the replay below.

“Down” is the last single released before Daddy’s Home officially came out, and it’s arguably our favorite track from the album. As our own Mary Siroky put it when writing about it as the Song of the Week, “Down” is “dizzying in its musical complexity” because it “starts with one foot distinctly rooted in the modern era, before cascading into a ’70s-inspired sound that invokes visions of a long-ago downtown Manhattan.”

Later this year, St. Vincent will bring her Masseduction follow-up LP on the road when she performs live at Austin City Limits and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Word is she’s going to announce tour dates sometime soon as well, so stayed tuned here for more info.

Related Video

There’s more than just music on St. Vincent’s horizon, too. Last week, she unveiled the trailer for The Nowhere Inn, an upcoming mockumentary film starring both Annie Clark and Sleater-Kinney member Carrie Brownstein.

 

Latest Stories

bts colbert butter late show hand gestures

BTS Perform "Butter", Introduce New Hand Gestures on Colbert: Watch

May 26, 2021

Lil Nas X on SNL wardrobe malfunction

Lil Nas X Perseveres Past Wardrobe Malfunction for Memorable SNL Debut: Watch

May 23, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo SNL

Olivia Rodrigo Performs "Drivers License" & "good 4 u" on SNL: Watch

May 16, 2021

The Black Keys Colbert

The Black Keys Bring the Mississippi Blues to Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Watch

May 15, 2021

 

Conway the Machine J.I.D. and Ludacris

Conway the Machine Performs "Scatter Brain" with J.I.D and Ludacris on Fallon: Watch

May 14, 2021

chappelle black thought j.period fallon tonight show jimmy fallon watch

Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché Assist J.Period with "All in Your Head" on Fallon: Watch

May 13, 2021

madness kimmel our house livestream watch jimmy kimmel live

Madness Transform Kimmel into "Our House": Watch

May 12, 2021

Weezer on Fallon

Weezer Perform "All the Good Ones" on Fallon: Watch

May 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent Takes Us Back to 1973 with Performance of "Down" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale