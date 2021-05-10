St. Vincent Shares New Single “Down”: Stream

St. Vincent has shared “Down”, the latest single from her upcoming album, Daddy’s Home, out this Friday, May 14th via Loma Vista Recordings. The new song was co-produced with Jack Antonoff.

The off-kilter “Down” is a funk-inspired track in which St. Vincent sings, “Go get your own shit/ Get off my tit/ Go face your demons/ Check into treatment/ Go free the country/ Go blame your daddy/ Just get far away from me.” Watch the music video, which sees Annie Clark involved in an act of espionage, below.

“Down” is part of a busy promotional cycle for Daddy’s Home. In addition to the lead single, “Pay Your Way in Pain”, St. Vincent has shared the psychedelic video for “The Melting of the Sun”. The latter release came just days after her live debut of the single during an early April appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Related Video

More recently, St. Vincent guested on an episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast. During the interview, she spoke about the early ’70s New York music her father introduced to her while growing up and how the album was inspired by his 2010 prison sentence for fraud and recent release.

Pre-orders for the follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.